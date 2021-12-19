Take a look at these homes on the Portsmouth market now

(Portsmouth, OH) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, there aren’t many reasons not to check out one of these homes on the market in Portsmouth. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

407 Careys Run Pond Creek, West Portsmouth, 45663 4 Beds 4 Baths | $375,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,213 Square Feet | Built in 2013

Nearly brand new home, situated on a charming parcel of land, offers a country feel, yet you're a located minutes from the schools, and the city. The home offers 3 bedrooms and 3 full baths, along with an open concept space which features your living room, kitchen and dining area. The home also has a family room, laundry is located on the upper level, the attached two car garage has ample storage, and also a separate room that can be used as a work shop or office. Another amazing feature you receive is there's a detached two car garage, with a bedroom, full bath & laundry, and open living room and kitchen concept space, which can be accessed from the home, and would make a great in-law suite, or apartment space. If you needed room to build a large pole barn, or room to consider building another home, there's a parcel of land you receive with this purchase, which has a septic tank, water tap and electric service. This is a home, that makes you feel right at home.

302 Aaron Road, Portsmouth, 45662 2 Beds 1 Bath | $62,500 | Mobile Home | 728 Square Feet | Built in 2011

This 2011 mobile home is located in area of very nice homes in Rigrish Addition. Home has some handicap accessible features.The covered porch in the rear has a ramp leading to the back door and the open concept of kitchen/living rooms. Home comes partially furnished.The newer kitchen appliances are included. The large level lot with mature trees provides shade in the front as well.This home has only been used for short stays to visit family and is in great condition inside and out. Many options in this nice mobile home in Minford School District.Property tax shown shows only land tax as mobile home taxes are paid separately. Great level Lot.

1217 24Th Street, Portsmouth, 45662 3 Beds 2 Baths | $87,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,296 Square Feet | Built in 1920

2 story home features the original wood trim and hardwood floors in the living & dining room with a gas log fireplace in the living room. Plus a fenced in back yard. It has 3 bedrooms & 1.5 baths.The half bath/laundry room is off of the kitchen. Updates: hot water heater November 2021, furnace 4-5 years, some electrical & windows updated. 2 window AC units stay. Washer & Dryer negotiable. Must have pre-qualification letter to view the property.

177 Jackson St., South Webster, 45682 3 Beds 3 Baths | $189,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,172 Square Feet | Built in 1900

Very nice home in South Webster that features Living rm., dining rm., kitchen w/appliances, family rm., rec. rm. with hot tub, 3 BR's 2 full baths, laundry/bath and a 2 car attached gar. Situated on a .44 acre lot, home has beautiful woodwork throughout, and newer carpet. Walking distance to schools and all conveniences.

