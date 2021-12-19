Parent Cited After Child Finds Firearm in Backpack

ABILENE, TX –– Incidents involving firearms continue to plague the Abilene Independent School District after a gun was located at a local elementary school.

According to the Abilene Police Department, on Friday afternoon officers were dispatched to the school after a student noticed a gun in their belongings as they prepared to go home for winter break.

The student immediately notified the teacher, and the preliminary investigation revealed the gun had been placed in the child's backpack by a "negligent" parent.

The parent was subsequently issued a citation for Making a Firearm Accessible to a Child, a Class C misdemeanor.

No injuries or direct threats were made towards faculty or students during this incident. ASID and APD are working to resolve the incident.