Glasgow-curious? These homes are on the market

(Glasgow, KY) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, there aren’t many reasons not to check out one of these homes on the market in Glasgow. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

These listings are from our classifieds:

990 Patton Road, Glasgow, 42141 5 Beds 3 Baths | $159,900 | Mobile Home | 1,944 Square Feet | Built in 2003

County views for miles. Completely renovated 5 bedroom, 3 full bath Champion home on a permanent foundation. Spacious living with open concept with beautiful fireplace wood burning! Decorated with beautiful shiplap. Large open kitchen with all appliances, pantry and loads of natural light to enjoy the Hallmark card view out the windows. Split floor plan with master bedroom and bath and 4 more bedrooms featuring a jack and jill style bedrooms with hall in the middle. Front porch and back deck to enjoy the gorgeous views. Nice utility room with washer and dryer included.

For open house information, contact Kelly Lile-Davis, Keller Williams First Choice Realty at 270-782-1811

771 Iron Mountain Road, Park City, 42160 3 Beds 1 Bath | $89,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,285 Square Feet | Built in 1973

Property has rental producing potential with another mobile home on land that could be renovated and used also. A lot of possibilities with this property located in the country!

For open house information, contact Jesse Muse, Mills Real Estate & Auction Co., LLC at 270-457-4776

201 Saint Mary'S Court, Glasgow, 42141 3 Beds 2 Baths | $164,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,752 Square Feet | Built in 1960

This spacious three bedroom home is a must see! Home also features unfinished basement with tons of storage space, inviting, fenced back yard with mature trees and more! Seller to provide a one year warranty to purchaser. Must be included in purchase contract.

For open house information, contact Stephanie Vincent, Crye-Leike Executive Realty at 270-781-3377

24327 Louisville Rd, Park City, 42160 2 Beds 1 Bath | $79,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,272 Square Feet | Built in None

Home and Lot, in Barren County KY. A 2-3 bedroom 1 bath house located in downtown Park City, right across from the Park City Fire Department. Currently used as a rental, this would be a great Investment Property. And within walking distance of Park City Elementary Schools! Small Town Living close to Bowling Green, KY. Only 26 miles from Bowling Green, the 3rdlargest city in Kentucky. Or if that's not big enough for you Louisville(largest city in KY) is only 89 Miles away. Your options for shopping are limitless! Being a Tourist at home near Mammoth Cave National Park! Rural Town life is never dull with so many things to do! Park City is currently awaiting its status as a Kentucky Trail Town, it is the Historic Entrance to Mammoth Cave National Park, and gives you access to biking, hiking, camping, canoeing, kayaking, and boating! Not to mention Barren River Lake that is only 30 miles away! There is so much to do that you will never be bored!

For open house information, contact Bobby Stephens, United Country Down Home Properties at 270-629-5263