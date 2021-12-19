Check out these homes for sale in Angleton now

(Angleton, TX) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Angleton will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

116 Blue Bird Ct., Richwood, 77531 4 Beds 3 Baths | $295,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,799 Square Feet | Built in 2005

PRICED TO SELL!! Ready to move? Come see this stunning home in an inviting city setting! This remarkable 4 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom with a 3 car attached garage home is move in ready! Located on a cul-de-sac that provides you with an over sized lot. This home offers a split floor plan with an open and inviting flow throughout with a gorgeous kitchen with a center island, beaming granite counter tops and tons of cabinet space! Property also offers an extended driveway for RV or boat parking. On-Site storage shed will stay with the property. Hosting a BBQ? Enjoy yourself on the backporch setup with cable and gas line while staying cool under the dual fans! Schools and multiple parks within walking distance of the home and located just minutes from entertainment!

408 Jasmine, Richwood, 77531 3 Beds 2 Baths | $124,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,412 Square Feet | Built in 1960

Check out this Diamond in the rough. Huge wooded lot with frontage on Oyster Creek. Home needs renovations, but seller is motivated. Renovate to your taste. Fenced backyard. Sold in "AS IS" condition.

Fm 523 And East Mulberry Street, Angleton, 77515 4 Beds 3 Baths | $359,990 | Single Family Residence | 2,697 Square Feet | Built in None

Impressive two-story foyer welcoming you home. Lovely kitchen open to the dining area. Sun-lit great room with access to covered patio. Downstairs owners suite with large closet and storage shelves. Elegant owners luxury bath with soaking tub and dual vanity. Private home office off hall 2. Attached 2-car garage.

2015 Oak Wood, Clute, 77531 4 Beds 3 Baths | $425,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,742 Square Feet | Built in 1994

Beautiful colonial style 2 story home on one acre outside city limits for lower taxes, quieter neighborhood. Every room in this home is spacious from the living room, kitchen to all the bedrooms. Convenient master bedroom and extra room downstairs can be guest bedroom, office, or multi use. Love entertaining? Plenty of room with the formal dining room, breakfast nook, plus the island in the kitchen and walk in pantry. Walk out to the deck into the clear cool pool, Room for garden and space above garage for different uses. Brick home with siding for low maintenance. Farmhouse style interior.

