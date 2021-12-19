Take a look at these homes for sale in Marion

(Marion, NC) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Marion will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

1055 Deep Woods Drive, Marion, 28752 3 Beds 2 Baths | $399,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,353 Square Feet | Built in 1997

MOVE-IN READY and waiting for YOU, this beautiful and spacious home is calling! Located in the desirable Deep Woods Subdivision on the way to Lake James, it is also convenient to I-40 to Asheville/Hickory, shopping, dining, and bustling downtown Marion. Step off the freshly painted back deck and stroll right into the Pisgah National Forest!...Now that's some ACREAGE!! Inside the home, you will find 3 bedrooms with walk-in closets and new vinyl plank flooring, an office/bonus room, a living room, laundry room, 2 full baths (a jetted bathtub), and a HUGE newly-carpeted bonus room w/closet and storage over the 2-car garage...giving you lots of space and lots of options! The kitchen comes with new granite countertops, new sink & faucet, and new appliances, to go with the beautiful cherry wood cabinets. New paint throughout, some original hardwood floors, and several new light fixtures. 2019 roof, 2019 garage door, and 2021 well pump. Don't hesitate....Schedule your showing today!!

100 Bearwallow Road, Little Switzerland, 28749 6 Beds 4 Baths | $550,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,764 Square Feet | Built in 1913

This spacious historical farmhouse was built in 1913 by TJ Davis of Charlotte, President of Elba Manufacturing. It was also home of Little Switzerland's second Post-Master, Pete Deal and located in the heart of downtown Little Switzerland. The original interior woodwork is mostly clear chestnut. Rich in TRADITION the home is a Historic Landmark for Little Switzerland. A stately home sitting above the road, circled by century old trees planted as shrubbery in the original landscape drawings that are available. The home features a wrap around covered country porch, two original sleeping porches that adorn the front and rear of the home, a spacious center hallwa with grand staircase, formal dining room, and original front doors matching hardware. Every antique feature of this home cultivates a rustic elegance to match the decor. A rare find of a beautiful historic home and 5.57 acres in the heart of Little Switzerland! This is truly a NOSTALGIC FIND just waiting for your finishing touch

128 Chapel Hill Church Loop, Marion, 28752 1 Bed 1 Bath | $99,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,170 Square Feet | Built in 1940

Unique Investment Opportunity with this centrally located property! Situated a mere 3 minutes from I-40 & under 7 minutes to downtown Marion.... this is IDEAL for someone needing ease of travel. Property itself sits n 1 acre of land and offers ample privacy. Interior of home features a nice sized living room with flows perfectly into the kitchen. Main level has one bedroom and an additional room off the bedroom that former owner used as a second bedroom and currently functions as the laundry area. The space on main floor is finished off with a full size bath. Basement features approximately 385 square feet of finished space. This property DOES NEED SOME TLC and a CASH OFFER will be preferred. Conventional Loan will be considered. It is a great opportunity for someone wanting to make their own mark on their new home. Act now and call today. Property is being sold AS-IS WHERE IS

9551 Montford Road, Marion, 28752 2 Beds 1 Bath | $424,900 | Single Family Residence | 576 Square Feet | Built in 2005

Charming 2BR/1BA cottage on exceptional acreage and very convenient to Marion and I-40. Land has 34+/- acres. Has paved frontage on Montford Road with private bridge crossing Cove Creek which runs through the property. Cross creek into a large 7+/- acre flat pasture, then another year round creek to a private knoll where the cottage is tucked up in the woods. Very private setting at the base of the mountain. House has been under construction for several years with work continuing on a regular basis and offered "as is". Price includes cabinets and wood flooring materials delivered to site. As of listing date, house has all sheetrock, roughed in plumbing, electrical, cabinetry, etc. All in very good condition. Makes a great project house to finish out. This is a gem of a property. A second homesite with finished foundation is elsewhere on the property. The rear acreage rises up to a flat knoll with beautiful mountain views. No restrictions, so options abound.

