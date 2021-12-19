Take a look at these homes for sale in Norfolk

(Norfolk, NE) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Norfolk will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

54785 841 Road, Battle Creek, 68715 3 Beds 1 Bath | $299,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,440 Square Feet | Built in 1948

Here is an opportunity to own a little piece of the country! This acreage is currently being surveyed and will include approximately 5 acres. Improvements include a nice ranch style home, a large barn with loft, an older shop building with concrete floor, a large chicken coop, and numerous other farm outbuildings. The home is approximately 1,440 sq. ft. and offers three bedrooms, one bath, a spacious kitchen, a large living room, full basement, electric furnace (2 +/- years old), secondary wood stove, central a/c, and a new roof installed in July 2021. The outbuildings all have recently installed steel roofing. The property is ideally located just northeast of Battle Creek where you can enjoy a quiet and peaceful country setting, yet have the convenience of being only a few minutes from Norfolk. Acreages with this many improvements located this close to Norfolk are difficult to find. This place will make a great place to raise a family, board horses, raise livestock, etc... Call today to schedule a time to view during our upcoming open house.

405 S 9Th St., Norfolk, 68701 4 Beds 1 Bath | $159,995 | Single Family Residence | 1,880 Square Feet | Built in 1920

Character abounds in this very spacious arts & crafts 1.5 story home. Large front porch leads into a charming entry way and into the living room with lovely wood flooring. Formal dining could be extension of living room. Lots of lovely original oak floors & even a main floor office/bedroom. Comes complete with 2 baths, walk in closets & open staircase. Several updates, roof-2014. High efficiency furnace, oversized garage and large deck. For the gourmet chef we have dual wall ovens and gas cook top. Dishwasher/disposal - 2015. Gas grill stays. Water heater 21, main bathroom & kitchen both featuring new flooring. Laundry located on bedroom level or basement. All appliances stay including 2 refrigerators. We are even leaving the front porch swing for your enjoyment.

109 Morningside Dr, Norfolk, 68701 3 Beds 1 Bath | $265,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,092 Square Feet | Built in 1971

The ultimate in acreage type living on this .34 acres but close to town. This wonderful ranch with walk-out basement comes complete with an open floor plan including refreshed kitchen and wood floors leading into the spacious living room. You'll love the 22x30 additional garage with heat & air: ideal for cars, shop, hot tub and it even features lines for central vac & extra insulation. New windows-2016/2017, water htr-2018, furnace-2013,roof-2016. N property line goes approx 1' N of fence. Preferred closing date is on or before 12/31/21. 2 hours notice please.

205 S Boxelder, Norfolk, 68701 3 Beds 1 Bath | $147,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,104 Square Feet | Built in 1959

Perfect place to start out or as a retirement home as the laundry is located on the main floor. This 3 bedroom home comes complete with a double garage and huge partially fenced in backyard and sprinklers on a well system which has a new pump. You will find alot of great neighbors here. Lovely wood floors in the main floor bedrooms. Lots of fresh interior paint as well as the open basement area. Some newer light fixtures as well as a new garbage disposal. Eating area featuring sliders to a deck to the spacious back yard. Lower maintenance too with high efficiency furnace, one piece gutter system and steel siding.

