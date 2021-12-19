ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kingsville, TX

Check out these Kingsville homes on the market

Kingsville Voice
Kingsville Voice
 2 days ago

(Kingsville, TX) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in Kingsville than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0kvxOm_0dR5qsuh00

324 E Warren Ave, Kingsville, 78363

3 Beds 1 Bath | $122,500 | Single Family Residence | 1,356 Square Feet | Built in 1945

There is tons of original charm in this centrally located home. This home features original hardwood floors, high ceilings and built ins. The eat in kitchen has ample storage space, a breakfast bar and their is a utility room conveniently located off of the kitchen. The outside of the home is just as appealing with plush carpet grass in the front yard, a fenced in back yard and a garage with extra storage room.

For open house information, contact Albert Garcia, First Texas Realty- Kingsville at 361-592-8226

Copyright © 2021 South Texas Multiple Listing Service, LLC. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-CCARTX-386385)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4CjY1u_0dR5qsuh00

304 E 6Th St, Bishop, 78343

2 Beds 1 Bath | $89,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,020 Square Feet | Built in 1948

Cute property with such quaint potential. This 2 bdrm 1 bth home is nestled on a large lot. Has great curb appeal and beautiful mature trees. Home has real wood flooring in most of the rooms. Separate large dining room will be great for entertaining. Covered patio to escape the South Texas heat. Property has a detached garage too. Book your appointment today to see the potential and let your creativity run wild.

For open house information, contact Brooke LaClair, Prime Real Estate at 361-334-7653

Copyright © 2021 South Texas Multiple Listing Service, LLC. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-CCARTX-391134)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1lOil5_0dR5qsuh00

2006 Margaret, Kingsville, 78363

3 Beds 2 Baths | $230,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,673 Square Feet | Built in 2004

Super cute home in Paulson Falls subdivision, only minutes from NASK, shopping, schools & easy access onto highway. Open floor plan features a spacious living room, breakfast and formal dining, well appointed kitchen, and split bedroom arrangement. Primary bedroom has a large window overlooking the backyard, and a nice walk-in closet. Primary bath offers a double sink, garden tub and separate shower. If you’ve been looking for a home in Paulson Falls, this might be the one!

For open house information, contact Lynn Yaklin, Coldwell Bnkr. Homestead Prop. at 361-592-4343

Copyright © 2021 South Texas Multiple Listing Service, LLC. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-CCARTX-391742)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0lwksZ_0dR5qsuh00

614 W Yoakum Ave, Kingsville, 78363

2 Beds 1 Bath | $57,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,294 Square Feet | Built in 1940

Great investment property ready for your vision. House is gutted and has tons of potential. It is five blocks from A&M University and the Base so would make a great rental property. Call today to schedule a tour.

For open house information, contact Cheri Jordan, Keller Williams Coastal Bend at 361-225-7900

Copyright © 2021 South Texas Multiple Listing Service, LLC. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-CCARTX-391327)

See more property details

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

Biden to deliver free tests to battle surging Omicron

WASHINGTON, Dec 21 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden announced on Tuesday more federal vaccination and testing sites to tackle a surge in COVID-19 driven by the Omicron variant, and said 500 million free at-home rapid tests will be available to Americans starting in January. Biden offered both a warning...
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Business
City
Kingsville, TX
Local
Texas Real Estate
NBC News

FDA approves first injectable HIV prevention drug

The Food and Drug Administration has approved the first long-acting injectable medication for use as pre-exposure prevention, or PrEP, against HIV, the agency announced Monday. Apretude, the new drug, is an injectable given every two months as an alternative to HIV prevention pills, like Truvada and Descovy, which have been...
HEALTH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Albert Garcia
The Hill

Fauci on Fox's Jesse Watters: He 'should be fired on the spot'

Anthony Fauci , the nation's leading infectious disease doctor, is calling for the firing of a prominent host on Fox News following comments the host made suggesting activists ambush Fauci and go for a rhetorical "kill shot" to his credibility. At an event for the conservative grassroots organization Turning Point...
ENTERTAINMENT
Kingsville Voice

Kingsville Voice

Kingsville, TX
78
Followers
324
Post
10K+
Views
ABOUT

With Kingsville Voice, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy