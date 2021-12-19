Check out these Kingsville homes on the market

(Kingsville, TX) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in Kingsville than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

324 E Warren Ave, Kingsville, 78363 3 Beds 1 Bath | $122,500 | Single Family Residence | 1,356 Square Feet | Built in 1945

There is tons of original charm in this centrally located home. This home features original hardwood floors, high ceilings and built ins. The eat in kitchen has ample storage space, a breakfast bar and their is a utility room conveniently located off of the kitchen. The outside of the home is just as appealing with plush carpet grass in the front yard, a fenced in back yard and a garage with extra storage room.

For open house information, contact Albert Garcia, First Texas Realty- Kingsville at 361-592-8226

304 E 6Th St, Bishop, 78343 2 Beds 1 Bath | $89,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,020 Square Feet | Built in 1948

Cute property with such quaint potential. This 2 bdrm 1 bth home is nestled on a large lot. Has great curb appeal and beautiful mature trees. Home has real wood flooring in most of the rooms. Separate large dining room will be great for entertaining. Covered patio to escape the South Texas heat. Property has a detached garage too. Book your appointment today to see the potential and let your creativity run wild.

For open house information, contact Brooke LaClair, Prime Real Estate at 361-334-7653

2006 Margaret, Kingsville, 78363 3 Beds 2 Baths | $230,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,673 Square Feet | Built in 2004

Super cute home in Paulson Falls subdivision, only minutes from NASK, shopping, schools & easy access onto highway. Open floor plan features a spacious living room, breakfast and formal dining, well appointed kitchen, and split bedroom arrangement. Primary bedroom has a large window overlooking the backyard, and a nice walk-in closet. Primary bath offers a double sink, garden tub and separate shower. If you’ve been looking for a home in Paulson Falls, this might be the one!

For open house information, contact Lynn Yaklin, Coldwell Bnkr. Homestead Prop. at 361-592-4343

614 W Yoakum Ave, Kingsville, 78363 2 Beds 1 Bath | $57,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,294 Square Feet | Built in 1940

Great investment property ready for your vision. House is gutted and has tons of potential. It is five blocks from A&M University and the Base so would make a great rental property. Call today to schedule a tour.

For open house information, contact Cheri Jordan, Keller Williams Coastal Bend at 361-225-7900