Check out these homes for sale in Clarksburg now

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

145 Garfield Road, Clarksburg, 26301 3 Beds 2 Baths | $68,600 | Single Family Residence | 1,312 Square Feet | Built in 1948

Enclosed rear porch and open patio. Concrete drive. Foyer, living room and rec room, bath and kitchen on main level and then a few steps up to the 3 bedrooms and bath. Basement entry into home from 1-car garage. All contracts and offers are subject to final approval of seller. All offers or contracts are not binding unless the entire agreement is ratified by all parties. Agent please read agent remarks.

For open house information, contact NANCY FURBY, ALL SERVICE REALTY at 304-269-3333

34 Overhill Street, Haywood, 26386 4 Beds 2 Baths | $127,300 | Single Family Residence | 2,001 Square Feet | Built in 2013

4 bedroom 2 bath one level living and open concept floor plan! Hardwood floors started. Remaining flooring to finish kitchen, dining and second living room is in the house ready to be laid. Two outbuildings, one electric ready. Kitchen offers island and tons of cabinets, large pantry. Dining has built in cabinets. Master bath features large bath and giant walk-in closet.

For open house information, contact AUDREY HARRIS, LANDMARK REALTY SERVICE at 304-842-5298

102 High Street, Lumberport, 26386 2 Beds 1 Bath | $32,000 | Single Family Residence | 960 Square Feet | Built in 1910

Fixer upper on 3 beautiful lots on dead end street with 1.1 acres.

For open house information, contact JENNIFER SCHELLENBERG, HOMEFINDERS PLUS REAL ESTATE INC at 304-842-7901

162 Good Turn Road, Clarksburg, 26301 4 Beds 4 Baths | $365,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,279 Square Feet | Built in 1950

Immaculate and updated. Living rm w/French doors that lead to a layered deck where you can enjoy a view of the river. Kitchen w/breakfast nook, large dining room. 1st floor master w/deck access. 2nd floor master offers a large walk-in closet. All 3.5 baths recently renovated. laundry room, office/school room. Cape cod style garage with 2nd floor offering a deck, French doors, massive storage area. Whole house generator. Lot is 1.19 acres, with a large useable back yard, deck and flower/garden boxes.

For open house information, contact DEBI RORICK, PREFERRED PROPERTIES at 304-842-7184