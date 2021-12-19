On the hunt for a home in Watertown? These houses are on the market

(Watertown, WI) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Watertown will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

204 Lake Shore Dr, Lake Mills, 53551 5 Beds 4 Baths | $1,549,900 | Single Family Residence | 6,649 Square Feet | Built in 1903

Step back in time, exhale and relax in this Norman Rockwell town. Watch the boats and birds drift by, chat with neighbors from the front yard. Historically significant Tudor on Rock Lake w 138 feet of frontage. The A.W. Greenwood house by Ferry and Claus was built in 1903 & remains true to its original character and craftsmanship. Rarely offered, the current owners have lovingly preserved this home while adding all the modern conveniences you expect . From the new master suite w soaking tub & walkin Shower, upper level laundry, 7 zone radiant heat, 200 amp electrical, high velocity A/C, new plumbing and Mud room. Relax or swim in the courtyard Swim Spa, fully fenced yard & spectacular hardscaping surround the 3 car gar w upper level space roughed for addl bath. Pier & boat lift inc.

N177 Summer Hill Ct, Watertown, 53098 5 Beds 3 Baths | $469,900 | Single Family Residence | 3,600 Square Feet | Built in 2001

Highly desirable Cul-de-sac setting for this completely remodeled open concept ranch, set on 1.7 acres which backs up to a conservancy. Split bedroom design offers Master Suite complete w/WIC, double vanities, walk in shower & separate jacuzzi tub. Large Great Room, with gas fireplace. High end kitchen with Quartz and Soap Stone counters, newer SS Appliances gorgeous custom island, pantry and eat in dinette. 3 more-bedrooms, large laundry and full bath complete this first floor. Lower Level has just been completed with a giant rec room, kitchen with custom island, full bath huge 5th bedroom w/ WIC. Still plenty of storage in LL with a shop and storage areas. Outside you will find your personal retreat complete with Carrera Marble Bar area. This is a must see!

502 S Center Ave, Jefferson, 53549 4 Beds 1 Bath | $148,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,884 Square Feet | Built in 1901

This home is a great investor opportunity, and it's on the market for the first time in 27 years! At just under 2,000 sq. foot, this big and once beautiful home is an empty canvas. Don't let the pictures fool you, because it does need a bunch of work, but with a little TLC, this 4/5 bedroom home could regain its vintage charm! This home is located close to downtown on a corner lot and is not far from schools, shopping, activities and the Rock River. Additionally there is a concrete driveway and foundation already to go for a new garage! It is unlikely that this property will qualify for secondary market loans and it is being sold AS IS. We have included a full 3D virtual model of this listing, so explore the home in VR and then schedule a time to view it in person before it's gone.

133 S Maple St, Oconomowoc, 53066 3 Beds 2 Baths | $239,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,472 Square Feet | Built in 1940

Welcome Home! Ready for new owners, this 3 bed 2 bath house on a beautiful dead end street in fabulous Oconomowoc location! Enjoy the open concept living dining kitchen space with new flooring and fresh paint throughout. Upstairs features an updated bathroom and three good sized bedrooms. Beautiful natural woodwork throughout. Basement features bonus rec room space and a second full bathroom. Enjoy evenings in the three season room overlooking large private backyard. Lots of space in the garage, perfect for storage or work space. Very close to downtown Oconomowoc and Hwy 16. Enjoy Lake Country at its finest in this beautiful home in a great location!

