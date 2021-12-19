ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ada, OK

House hunt Ada: See what’s on the market now

Ada Voice
Ada Voice
 2 days ago

(Ada, OK) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Ada will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

900 S Johnston, Ada, 74820

3 Beds 1 Bath | $27,500 | Single Family Residence | 1,104 Square Feet | Built in 1947

Flip this house!! Looking for a house to remodel and either flip or move into?! This home, on Ada's South side, is near Ada Junior High and Washington Elementary. It is already gutted and partially put back together! Check it out and get started on your next project sooner than later. This home has so much potential and it's size will keep the project manageable. The large lot and great location should make resale a breeze. Call your favorite Realtor and come see it today!

100 S Morrison Drive, Ada, 74820

3 Beds 4 Baths | $399,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,980 Square Feet | Built in 1965

This home puts the custom in custom-built. Come check out this eye-catching, one-of-a-kind home on a large corner lot in the heart of Ada! This home has an uncommon beauty with soaring windows, providing a grand amount of natural light! The woodwork in this home is stunning. Love to entertain? Your guest will feel special with the massive living room, den, and back patio, take your entertainment to the next level Generator included.

