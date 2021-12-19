Top homes for sale in Hobart

(Hobart, IN) If you’re thinking about buying or just wondering what kind of homes are on the market, check out these listings in Hobart. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

1812 E 110Th Lane, Crown Point, 46307 3 Beds 3 Baths | $289,000 | Duplex | 1,632 Square Feet | Built in 2022

Introducing theEVERTON duplex features three bedrooms with upstairs loft, 42'' Flagstone kitchen cabinets and stainless steel GE appliances. All homes include nine foot ceilings on the first floor, LED surface mount lighting, modern two-panel doors with white colunist trim. A designated Wi-Figuaranteed home keeps you connected and will be built with superior Smart Home automation. Offering the latest in connectivity features, all homes will have a Ring Video Doorbell Pro, Ring Alarm Security kit, myQ Smart Garage control, Flo by Moen Smart Water Shut-off system and Honeywell smart thermostat. Located in Crown Point's newest community, Heather Ridge conveniently located off of I-65, Crown Point school district and quick access to local shopping and restaurants. Short walk to proposed park. Lawn care and snow removal included with monthly HOA. Stock photos are being used and may vary from home.

For open house information, contact Pamela Joveski, Realest at 219-207-2557

12580 Jefferson Drive, Crown Point, 46307 3 Beds 3 Baths | $489,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,308 Square Feet | Built in 2022

This two story features a great room with vaulted ceiling, main floor office or den, kitchen with maple cabinetry, GRANITE, large island/breakfast bar, crown molding, soft close kitchen cabinet doors and drawers, pantry, stainless steel microwave & dishwasher, spacious dining area w/immediate access to rear sliders, black or brushed nickel lighting and hardware, QUARTZ in bathrooms, main bedroom suite with full bath, tray ceiling & walk-in closet, two additional upper level bedrooms and full bath, full basement w/rough-in for bathroom. Exterior features include vinyl & stone exterior, full landscaping package to include sodded front, seeded sides & rear, mulch/bush package, garage opener installed, and builder's warranty. Photos of a prior build, options-floor plan may be slightly different than those listed and/or pictured. We have additional two story and ranch floorplans available!

For open house information, contact Lynn Palmer, McColly Real Estate at 219-322-5508

1785 E 110Th Place, Crown Point, 46307 2 Beds 3 Baths | $307,740 | Duplex | 1,704 Square Feet | Built in 2022

TheDUNHAM duplex featuring two spacious bedrooms with LOFT,with private baths and walk-in closets, DESIGNER PACKAGE, 9 ft ceilings, first floor all vinyl planking, DELUXE Master bath, 42'' white kitchen cabinets, QUARTZ countertops with single-undermount sink and stainless steel GE appliances. All homes include LED surface mount lighting, modern two-panel doors with white colunist trim. A designated Wi-Fi guaranteed home keeps you connected and will be built with superior Smart Home automation. Offering the latest in connectivity features, all homes will have a Ring Video Doorbell Pro, Ring Alarm Security kit, myQ Smart Garage control, Located in Crown Point's newest community, Heather Ridge conveniently located off of I-65, Crown Point school district and quick access to local shopping and restaurants. Short walk to proposed park. Lawn care and snow removal included with monthly HOA. Stock photos are being used and may vary

For open house information, contact Pamela Joveski, Realest at 219-207-2557

692 Verdano Terrace, Crown Point, 46307 3 Beds 2 Baths | $419,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,903 Square Feet | Built in 2021

Tucked away among gorgeous nature preserves, this 1903 sq. ft ranch with a full basement offers everything you've been dreaming of. Upon entrance gleaming wood floors usher you in to the open kitchen and living spaces, where a fireplace serves as the focal point. The kitchen offers quartz countertops, tile backsplash, island with seating, soft-close cabinetry, and all appliances. In the master suite you'll find a grand walk in closet and bath with custom tile shower and dual vanities. Smart upgrades such as 93% efficiency furnace, tankless water heater, fully insulated and finished garage, upgraded exterior package, soundproofing, in ground sprinklers with professional landscaping, and more ensure this home is a pleasure for years to come. The full unfinished basement includes egress window and rough in plumbing. Lawn maintenance and snow removal is included! Low Porter County taxes! *Photos are representative of another recently completed home.

For open house information, contact Jeanne Sommer, Century 21 Alliance Group at 219-462-2090