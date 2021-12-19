ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dayton, TX

Dayton-curious? These homes are on the market

Dayton News Watch
 2 days ago

(Dayton, TX) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Dayton will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1lmZvI_0dR5q2XW00

11822 Autumn Leaf Drive, Mont Belvieu, 77535

4 Beds 4 Baths | $485,248 | Single Family Residence | 3,118 Square Feet | Built in None

Private home office off foyer, perfect for working from home. Spacious island in kitchen open to expansive great room. Open two-story great room accented with fireplace. Elegant first floor owners suite with large walk-in closet. Sweeping staircase leading to upstairs. Expansive upstairs activity, ideal for family game night. Attached tandem 3-car garage with extra storage.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BoGaO_0dR5q2XW00

11703 St. Augustine Drive, Mont Belvieu, 77535

4 Beds 3 Baths | $405,950 | Single Family Residence | 2,811 Square Feet | Built in None

Open and spacious one-story floorplan, perfect for entertaining. Expansive kitchen overlooking great room with cozy dining area. Large owners suite with extensive walk-in closet. Owners luxury bath with double vanities and corner soaking tub. Covered rear patio with access from owners suite and dining area. Attached tandem 3-car garage.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Pxsoa_0dR5q2XW00

6319 Lemon Balm Lane, Crosby, 77532

4 Beds 2 Baths | $279,995 | Single Family Residence | 1,787 Square Feet | Built in None

Spacious single-story floorplan, perfect for entertaining. Inviting dining room or optional private study off entry. Slope ceilings in family room with optional fireplace. Country kitchen with bay window open to family room. Elegant master suite with large walk-in closet and ample shelving. Lovely master bath with soaking tub and dual sinks. Attached two-car garage.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4JdzPF_0dR5q2XW00

303 Covecrest Drive, Houston, 77336

5 Beds 3 Baths | $295,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,202 Square Feet | Built in 1970

A Must See Modern Craftsman Style, Cedar Wood Siding Home with A recently installed Red Metal Roof that is well maintained situated on 3 lots right at half an acre. Walking Distance to Lake Houston with a Community Boat Slip. Wrap around Porch, Circular Driveway in addition to One Car Garage with a Workshop and Boat or RV Carport and Covered Decking. Very Unique Interior with lots of Windows and Wood Appointments.; Floors, Walls and Ceilings, Large Living and Dining Room. Kitchen with Breakfast Nook and Sun Lit Sunroom. Master Suite has been upgraded over the top with Double Vanities, A Custom Master Closet System,

See more property details

