US 40 reopens, delays may remain

KEYSTONE, Colo. (CBS4)– If you were stuck outside the Eisenhower and Johnson Tunnels earlier this month because the tunnels closed, you weren’t alone. The tunnels were a part of a blackout on Sunday, Dec. 12 which caused Colorado Department of Transportation operators to close the tunnel for safety reasons. (credit: CBS) CDOT Chief Engineer Steven Harelson said it boils down to them not being able to vent the tunnel if there were to be a fire in the middle somewhere, and that smoke quickly turning the tunnel into a death trap. “On average we have one fire per year,” Harelson explained. He went on...

KEYSTONE, CO ・ 1 DAY AGO