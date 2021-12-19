ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marshalltown, IA

House hunt Marshalltown: See what’s on the market now

 2 days ago

(Marshalltown, IA) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Marshalltown will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

105 N 11Th Avenue, Marshalltown, 50158

2 Beds 1 Bath | $85,000 | Single Family Residence | 672 Square Feet | Built in 1910

Updated Bungalow in the heart of Marshalltown. This two bedroom home is the perfect house for someone starting out. This home has a new roof, new windows, new gutters, updated electrical and plumbing, newer AC and furnace, and more. Cheaper than rent. Start building equity, call your agent today! All information obtained from Seller and public records.

108 W Lincoln Street, Marshalltown, 50158

4 Beds 2 Baths | $75,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,868 Square Feet | Built in 1920

Large two story for a large family. Big two-car garage to store couple cars and whatever you need to store, lots of space. House is 4 bedrooms. With a little work you could increase value just updating. Potential to be great house for a family for years to come!! Call your agent ASAP!! All information obtained from Seller & public records.

ABOUT

With Marshalltown Updates, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

