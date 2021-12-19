Check out these homes on the Corsicana market now

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Corsicana, TX

Corsicana Updates
 2 days ago

(Corsicana, TX) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, there aren’t many reasons not to check out one of these homes on the market in Corsicana. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

6945 Fm 3383, Corsicana, 75110

3 Beds 3 Baths | $725,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,549 Square Feet | Built in 1993

Nestled quietly on 43 acres, this 3-3 Satterwhite Log Home home brings the perfect living space for those who have a love for nature. This rustic property boasts spacious living, high ceilings, stone fireplace and upstairs loft. The back deck overlooks a fully stocked tank that has a rock waterfall. Electric gate, pipe fence, asphalt driveway, loafing shed, fenced and cross fenced. Shop has concrete flooring, electricity and water. The barn has electricity and water as well and includes cattle pens. Sprinkler system at gate and front yard. Crepe myrtles line the drive to this lovely home. AC replaced in 2020, Roof replaced in 2020. 40 acres are Ag Exempt!!

427 Moonlight Drive, Corsicana, 75109

5 Beds 5 Baths | $2,599,900 | Single Family Residence | 4,914 Square Feet | Built in 1999

Absolutely breathe taking Richland Chambers Lake home on almost 4 acres with 1020 feet of seawall, and beautiful concrete lighted walk way which features 52 lights. This beautiful home sets on 5 open water lake lots over looking one of the main bridges at Richland Chambers. It is nestled in the gated subdivision of Starcrest Esates where you will find other gorgeous homes. With beautiful outdoor living spaces including an outdoor living space with fireplace, and very nice fishing house you will be sure to relax. Home features lots of natural light and tons of windows, Vaulted ceiling, huge kitchen for entertaining, 40K generator, huge workshop that is also accessible to the inside of the house and much more.

1000 S Bonner Avenue, Kerens, 75144

3 Beds 2 Baths | $209,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,677 Square Feet | Built in 1986

Achieve that country feel right in town. With a little paint you could make this 3 bedroom, 2 bath your own. It sits on almost 2 acres and backs up to a large pasture, sit on the back porch and imagine you are the only one around. Lot also has a 15x30 metal frame RV cover that potentially be converted to a shop. Come see this today before it's gone!

2600 W Collin Street, Corsicana, 75110

3 Beds 2 Baths | $120,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,169 Square Feet | Built in 1970

Location, Location, Location. This 3 bed 1.5 bath property is conveniently located in Corsicana for quick, easy access to shoping, dining, schools, and parks. This property features a large fenced back yard, sun room, fresh paint, and new flooring. Perfect starter home or investment opportunity.

