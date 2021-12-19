ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Moss Point, MS

Check out these homes on the Moss Point market now

Moss Point News Alert
 2 days ago

(Moss Point, MS) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, there aren’t many reasons not to check out one of these homes on the market in Moss Point. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

9704 Poppy Drive, Moss Point, 39562

3 Beds 6 Baths | $250,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,000 Square Feet | Built in 1993

Beautiful Home on 10 acres of land, Owners had this home built 1993 has 3 bedrooms, home office can be used as a 4th bedroom. 2 large family areas, covered patio on back porch with built in benches, detached 3 car garage, Horse Barn sitting on the back 7 acres with a stocked pond and Horse stable. Home has beautiful hardwood flooring in the dining room, family room and master bedroom, and brick flooring in kitchen and breakfast area.

For open house information, contact Lazaro J Rovira, Rovira Team Realty, LLC at 228-205-3868

Copyright © 2021 MLS United. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-MGCMLSMS-3373989)

3523 Cochran Avenue, Moss Point, 39562

2 Beds 1 Bath | $78,000 | Single Family Residence | 956 Square Feet | Built in 2004

LOCATED IN A VERY QUITE AND RELAXING NEIGHBORHOOD. CURRENTLY, IT'S A RENTAL BUT CAN BECOME YOUR SWEET STARTER HOME! CALL TODAY FOR YOUR SHOWING!!!

For open house information, contact Sonya L Carter, Keller Williams at 228-275-7500

Copyright © 2021 MLS United. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-MGCMLSMS-3372258)

6105 Mccormack Road, Moss Point, 39562

4 Beds 3 Baths | $269,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,207 Square Feet | Built in 1986

Beautiful 4 bedroom 3 bath home in East Central School district! This home has an inground pool completely fenced with a beautiful yard. Pool area also has separate storage area. It's minutes from the schools and park. Property has a large living area and a master suite with a walk-in shower. It has an eat in breakfast nook and a large island with granite countertops. There is tons of extra space in the large workshop. This propety has all the space you need for a large family. It's minutes from Mobile and Lucedale and it's in a quiet, kid friendly neighborhood. Come see it today!

For open house information, contact Elizabeth Loper, eAgent Realty at 228-382-3113

Copyright © 2021 MLS United. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-MGCMLSMS-4005156)

3624 Stone Street, Moss Point, 39563

3 Beds 2 Baths | $69,000 | Single Family Residence | 975 Square Feet | Built in 1971

Investor Special!!! Great property for investors, Located in Moss Point, this is home 3 bedroom and 2 baths at right at 1,000 sq ft. Current tenant is paying $950 a month. More interior photos to come within next few days!

For open house information, contact Justin Britt, EXIT Prestige Luxury Realty at 228-388-5888

Copyright © 2021 MLS United. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-MGCMLSMS-4000324)

ABOUT

With Moss Point News Alert, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

