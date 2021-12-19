On the hunt for a home in Ukiah? These houses are on the market

(Ukiah, CA) If you’re thinking about buying or just wondering what kind of homes are on the market, check out these listings in Ukiah. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

These listings are from our classifieds:

161 Barbara St, Ukiah, 95482 4 Beds 2 Baths | $514,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,200 Square Feet | Built in 1950

Make life easy with plenty of room in our 2200 sq. ft. home in a premiere Central Ukiah location. Terrific for large families! Mid century style, built in an exclusive quiet neighborhood. You'll find this 4 bedroom, 2 bath home with a separate den and living room ready to move in. Enjoy strolling through the new streetscape tree lined streets of Downtown Ukiah to the many family fun community events and parades. Shopping locally is easy with nearby stores, farmers market, restaurants, breweries, movie theaters and more. Guests or family can enjoy the single bedroom and bath downstairs, complete with separate entry. 3 spacious rooms and a single bath upstairs. New TPO roof installed in 2021, Central Air and Heat in 2018, Covered parking, with room for RV. Come enjoy this home with your growing family! Sellers are CA licensed Real Estate agents.

For open house information, contact Jeremy Specials, EXP Realty of California, Inc at 888-584-9427

304 Hortense Street, Ukiah, 95482 4 Beds 4 Baths | $799,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,166 Square Feet | Built in 1912

This distinguished home is derived from the Colonial Revival Era which reawakened Americans to the architectural traditions of their colonial past. Outstanding efforts have been made to preserve & restore this prestigious home to its original charm. You will appreciate features such as, the open pentagonal front porch, ornate tin ceilings, original woodwork, formal dining & living rooms (parlors), pass-through library, custom stained glass windows & period piece fixtures that add to the character of the home. The estate boasts elegant architecture with a lush yard that offers tranquillity. Enjoy cherries, peaches, & even kiwi from your own garden, complete w/ solarium for year-round gardening. The oversized windows allow natural light to flood in while highlighting the views. A two-story carriage house/garage sits at the back of the property that looks on to the Heritage Bay Tree shading the back yard. This home has plenty of space to live, entertain & relax. Own a piece of history.

For open house information, contact Lia Patterson, Luxe Places International Realty at 707-462-1600

7661 East Road, Redwood Valley, 95470 3 Beds 2 Baths | $849,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,800 Square Feet | Built in 1986

Fantastic family home in great condition sitting on a little over 5 mostly flat acres. New carpet and new flooring throughout as well as interior paint and decking replaced. RV hookups also already installed. Large detached garage that has a sleeping area as well as a bathroom/shower. Also features a 2nd unit on the property - an approximately 1980's manufactured home in good condition.

For open house information, contact Mitchell McNamara, Luxe Places International Realty at 707-462-1600

