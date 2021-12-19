ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Benton Harbor, MI

Check out these homes for sale in Benton Harbor now

Benton Harbor News Flash
Benton Harbor News Flash
 2 days ago

(Benton Harbor, MI) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in Benton Harbor than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

621 Park Street, Coloma, 49038

3 Beds 2 Baths | $220,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,422 Square Feet | Built in 1940

Lovely home in Coloma school district, and within easy access to downtown. Home boasts 3 bedrooms, and 2 full bathrooms. A nice open kitchen, dining and living room make sthe main floor feel huge. The Master bedroom is also located on the main floor, along with a separate office/sitting room, a second bedroom, and the main bathroom. The second floor is mainly open, with a large bedroom included. The home's basement is huge, and offers more storage and work areas. There is also a full bathroom in the basement. Home is situated on a nice large corner lot, and offers plenty of outside storage ( 2-car garage with work space, a garden shed and removable 12' X' 36' carport). Home is also located across the street from a large open field (neighboring church school yard). Call Scott Parker for more details at 269.767.6690

None, Benton Harbor, 49022

3 Beds 3 Baths | $169,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,496 Square Feet | Built in 1920

MUST SEE INSIDE! Remodeled & Updated 3 bedroom, 2 1/2 bath, 2 story in a quiet neighborhood you'll love w/ many recent updates & upgrades! Clean & fresh it starts w/ a 16 ft. front entry-family room wrapped in pleasant windows, leading to the large living room w/ new flooring that opens to the dining room for an open floor plan. Kitchen offers plenty of counterspace & loads of cabinetry, tile backsplash, & cozy informal dining area. Main floor laundry room too! Upper level w/ primary, privatebathroom & walk-in closet. Must see hall bath & more! New roof 2021, New or newer carpeting, hard flooring, paint, high efficiency gas furnace, 13 seer central air, Replacement windows, doors, insulation, counter tops & more! MUST SEE INSIDE! It's a gem! Year built estimated only. You'll love it!

10266 Range Line Road, Berrien Springs, 49103

6 Beds 4 Baths | $795,000 | Single Family Residence | 4,934 Square Feet | Built in 2002

A building inspector/contractor's personal home!! A fine lakefront property! All sports lake!! Lower level full open out for family or guests. Stone fireplace, formal dining room, large master suite. Large "toy" barn 56' X 28' A must see! Auxiliary generator

412 S Haver Street, Hartford, 49057

4 Beds 2 Baths | $185,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,171 Square Feet | Built in 1930

This updated Hartford home has a winning combination of charm and comfort! Freshly painted inside and out, this house features a living room, formal dining area, and updated kitchen with an attached room that is perfect for a pantry, laundry room, or mudroom. Complete with 4 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms, including the sought-after main floor master with en suite bathroom. Located on a quiet street only a stone's throw from I-94. Drive to Kalamazoo in less than 40 minutes!

