Mcminnville-curious? These homes are on the market

(Mcminnville, TN) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Mcminnville will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

These listings are from our classifieds:

108 Skyline Drive E, Mcminnville, 37110 3 Beds 2 Baths | $162,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,725 Square Feet | Built in 1965

Don't miss your opportunity to snatch this beautiful all brick home before it's too late! It features an open floor plan with a living / dining room combination, three bedrooms, and a finished basement with a half bath that is perfect for a den or family room. The kitchen is warm and inviting with up to date stainless appliances and a window that overlooks the over-sized back yard. Sit on the charming front porch after a long day or relax on the back patio under the pergola. The possibilities are endless as you enjoy this renovated home that sits on a little over an acre of land that includes a corner lot in this quaint neighborhood.

For open house information, contact Gina Sakich, BHGRE Signature Brokers at 423-521-3476

389 Collins Run, Mcminnville, 37110 3 Beds 2 Baths | $530,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,265 Square Feet | Built in 2007

3BR/2BA Brick home in the beautiful Collins Reserve Subdivision. This home offers a 2 car garage, eat in kitchen, formal dining room, master walk in closet, hardwood, carpet, tile, and so much more. Overlapping appointments are allowed due to limited showing time due to the sellers schedule. Parcel 088F A 050.00 000 and 088 015.03 000 included. Buyers and buyers agent to verify all info. Come see and make an offer!!!

For open house information, contact Rachel Brady, eXp Realty at 888-519-5113

485 Liberty Ln, Rock Island, 38581 1 Bed 1 Bath | $399,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,050 Square Feet | Built in 2019

Welcome to "Rustic Acres", your 54 acre off grid retreat. Very private and secluded, gated property with year round creek, wet weather branch that flows into creek, a small pond, mostly wooded with approx 5 acres cleared. Fenced in pasture with stall so bring your horse. Plenty of area for gardening and livestock. Area has great hunting, lots of deer and turkey as well as small game. There is a food plot with 2 hunting blinds, and a couple tree stands on the property. Wild blueberries and blackberries as well as persimmons for foraging. The home is a primitive style hand crafted log cabin, with huge 8x12 logs with dovetail corner notches. This is not a kit, but a custom built log cabin that features a large 10x32 front porch, a huge 22x32 carport area that a deck can be added on for a back porch or closed in completely for additional bedrooms and bathroom. Large 4x6 beams make up the roof trusses visible from inside, and long lasting metal roof. Includes Parcel 083 016.00 Appt requrd

For open house information, contact April Martin, eXp Realty at 888-519-5113