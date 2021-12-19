ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bemidji, MN

Take a look at these homes on the Bemidji market now

 2 days ago

(Bemidji, MN) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Bemidji will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

2644 Pearl Drive Ne, Bemidji, 56601

3 Beds 2 Baths | $274,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,800 Square Feet | Built in 1996

In 2014 the basement was finished, adding a family room, bonus room, 3/4 bath and a beautifully handcrafted bar, adding to the already great 3+ bedroom 2 bath home on over an acre. Want to go golfing, fishing, biking or just enjoy sitting around the massive firepit? This home has much to offer!

11652 Werner Road Nw, Bemidji, 56601

4 Beds 1 Bath | $360,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,150 Square Feet | Built in 2020

Beautiful newer 1 level home with 4 bedrooms & 2 baths on 3 acres. Striking curb appeal with front porch & landscape. Open floor plan with vaulted ceilings in the great room. Kitchen is light with upgrades & a spacious dining area. Perfect patio to grill & greet the morning sun. Triple car garage with heat . This home is turn key ready for you.

358 Azalea Court Nw, Bemidji, 56601

3 Beds 1 Bath | $242,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,375 Square Feet | Built in 1941

Cozy 3 Bedroom, 2 bath home with deeded 20' access to Big Turtle Lake. This property includes 40' dock, lawn mower & snow blower. Property recently surveyed. The home has relaxing porch & deck, updated throughout with galley kitchen, and is easy main floor living with extra space for storage & space. Garage is detached with extra garage/man cave. Beautiful space.

4325 Ladyslipper Court Ne, Bemidji, 56601

1 Bed 1 Bath | $199,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,184 Square Feet | Built in 1995

If you are looking for some privacy this home is for you. Located on the east side of Lake Bemidji this home is nestled amongst towering pine trees and is next to Lake Bemidji State park. You will enjoy sitting in the sunroom watching the wildlife and enjoying the warm, cozy fireplace. This one bedroom one bath home has a tuck under 2 stall garage, screened in porch, sunroom with wood burning fireplace, wood storage area and a small shed. Don't miss out on this great home in a fantastic location.

