Check out these homes on the Rolla market now

Rolla, MO

 2 days ago

(Rolla, MO) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Rolla will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14Np0u_0dR5plwd00

14015 Forest Road 1892, Rolla, 65401

3 Beds 3 Baths | $689,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,836 Square Feet | Built in 2010

Nestled away from the Road this Beautiful & Serene 74.93 acres m/l allows for comfortable country living. The 2 possibly 3 Bedroom Home Shines with an open concept between the Living Room, Dining Room, & Kitchen with pine tongue & groove ceiling. Kitchen is very spacious with a Large eat at center island/bar & sparkling Concrete Countertops. Master Bedroom is roomy with Large windows that provide lots of natural light & a Large Walk-in Closet that thoughtfully leads to the Laundry Room which hosts a Safe Room with a Steel Door. Master Bathroom offers an Extra Large Walk-in Shower & Double Sinks. Large Covered Porch Over Looks the Property with Patio that provides a great spot to gather with Great Views. Property is scattered with 6 different ponds, a Barn, & has been set up for rotational grazing with 7 pastures. Some Marketable Timber is present. Located a short distance from Lane Springs this property is FANTASTIC! Sit back & enjoy this terrific property that could be yours!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35QuLz_0dR5plwd00

604 North Charles Avenue, St James, 65559

2 Beds 2 Baths | $140,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,110 Square Feet | Built in 1970

This 2 bedroom, 1.5 bath home has had many pricey improvements that include new windows, heat pump, thermal blanket insulation for the attic, a new roof with leaf guard gutters, and a renovated bathroom.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46Rg9I_0dR5plwd00

12680 Carroll Drive, Rolla, 65401

2 Beds 3 Baths | $163,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,496 Square Feet | Built in 1970

Built in 1970 and what a good looking home with all those updates! Sitting on .45 ac m/l fenced and level yard with a patio out back and a covered porch in front. Huge windows welcome you to the long living room and amazing kitchen with stainless appliances, custom cabinets, tile backsplash, granite countertops and center island. Main floor has master and a second bedroom and 2 updated full bathrooms. Fantastic paint and tile work throughout. Downstairs are two more bedrooms (non-conforming no windows) and another full bath with walk out to back yard. The refrigerator in the kitchen stays with the home. Schedule a future showing this is nicely redone.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0EcBWl_0dR5plwd00

1023 Lynwood Drive, Rolla, 65401

3 Beds 1 Bath | $169,900 | Single Family Residence | 3,017 Square Feet | Built in 1939

Listing will be active 11/10. Check out this beautiful home with tons of character embodied in a home built in 1939. 3 bedrooms and 1 bathroom on main level, downstairs laundry room, custom paint and cabinets with pantry. Stainless appliances, counter space, separate dining room and large windows that let in light from all corners of the home. Has a wood pellet stove in entryway. Unfinished basement with only laundry room finished. Laminate and ceramic tile throughout the house is a pet lovers dream. Concrete driveway and off street parking with mature and well maintained yard. Has sunroom leading out to back deck and sitting area. The pictures speak for themselves. Schedule a showing soon!

