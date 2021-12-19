ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
On the hunt for a home in Livingston? These houses are on the market

Livingston Updates
Livingston Updates
 2 days ago

(Livingston, TX) If you’re thinking about buying or just wondering what kind of homes are on the market, check out these listings in Livingston. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

These listings are from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jTUGZ_0dR5pjBB00

110 Andrea Rd., Livingston, 77351

3 Beds 1 Bath | $39,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,036 Square Feet | Built in None

INVESTOR SPECIAL!! 3 bedroom, 1 bath home sitting on a corner lot in Goodrich ISD! This property is read for someone to come in and make it their own!

For open house information, contact MICHAEL BUFFINGTON, TRIANGLE REAL ESTATE, LLC - 0573464 at 409-861-2600

Copyright © 2021 Beaumont Board - Southeast Texas MLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-BBORTX-224986)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fDtRs_0dR5pjBB00

6748 Fm 3126, Livingston, 77351

6 Beds 7 Baths | $1,650,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,487 Square Feet | Built in 2010

An incredible custom built 2 story home on Lake Livingston. With breathtaking view of the lake, this property includes a 2/2 guest house, 2188 sq ft shop and a large boat house that has both boat and jet ski lifts all on 5.1 acres. The spacious Great room combines the den, dining, and kitchen with an excellent view of the lake from floor to ceiling wall windows. The four large bedrooms with adjoining bathrooms put the finishing touches to this beautiful home.

For open house information, contact Robin Lowe, Big Country Realty at 325-365-2101

Copyright © 2021 San Angelo Association of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-SAARTX-105720)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0bgKp0_0dR5pjBB00

152 Rios Rd, Goodrich, 77335

4 Beds 2 Baths | $296,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,856 Square Feet | Built in 1971

Goodrich Schools

For open house information, contact William Barrick, Keller Williams Realty-Tyler at 936-632-7700

Copyright © 2021 Lufkin Association of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-LARTX-63778)

See more property details

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
