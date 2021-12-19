On the hunt for a home in Livingston? These houses are on the market

(Livingston, TX) If you’re thinking about buying or just wondering what kind of homes are on the market, check out these listings in Livingston. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

110 Andrea Rd., Livingston, 77351 3 Beds 1 Bath | $39,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,036 Square Feet | Built in None

INVESTOR SPECIAL!! 3 bedroom, 1 bath home sitting on a corner lot in Goodrich ISD! This property is read for someone to come in and make it their own!

6748 Fm 3126, Livingston, 77351 6 Beds 7 Baths | $1,650,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,487 Square Feet | Built in 2010

An incredible custom built 2 story home on Lake Livingston. With breathtaking view of the lake, this property includes a 2/2 guest house, 2188 sq ft shop and a large boat house that has both boat and jet ski lifts all on 5.1 acres. The spacious Great room combines the den, dining, and kitchen with an excellent view of the lake from floor to ceiling wall windows. The four large bedrooms with adjoining bathrooms put the finishing touches to this beautiful home.

152 Rios Rd, Goodrich, 77335 4 Beds 2 Baths | $296,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,856 Square Feet | Built in 1971

