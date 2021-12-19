ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ridgecrest, CA

Ridgecrest-curious? These homes are on the market

Ridgecrest News Watch
Ridgecrest News Watch
 2 days ago

(Ridgecrest, CA) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in Ridgecrest than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

These listings are from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2F6CNC_0dR5phPj00

328 Dawn Ct, Ridgecrest, 93555

3 Beds 2 Baths | $249,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,634 Square Feet | Built in 1972

Adorable 3 bedroom remodeled home on cozy cut-de-sac. This home features both living and family room areas with new paint and floors. Remodeled kitchen with painted cabinets , solid surface counters and stainless appliances. Updated bathrooms , good size bedrooms and a lot of open space. Big backyard with covered patio and block wall. Don't Miss Out!

For open house information, contact Ashly Palomino, Palomino Properties at 760-608-1449

Copyright © 2021 Southern Sierra MLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-RAARCA-2601892)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZZYSq_0dR5phPj00

424 Mt Rainier Pl, Ridgecrest, 93555

3 Beds 2 Baths | $259,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,349 Square Feet | Built in 1984

Beautiful three bedroom home located in Heritage Village. Landscaped front yard and covered entrance. This home has a large living room which opens to dining and kitchen!. Fireplace for relaxing evenings and backyard patio for outdoor times! This home has both AC and evaporative cooling. The kitchen has lots of counter space . All this plus the amenities of Heritage Village that include a fenced community pool, tennis courts, parks and a club house.

For open house information, contact Carole Vaughn, Vaughn Realty at 760-446-6561

Copyright © 2021 Southern Sierra MLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-RAARCA-2601577)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2FwAh2_0dR5phPj00

1206 N Las Posas Ct, Ridgecrest, 93555

4 Beds 2 Baths | $280,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,506 Square Feet | Built in 1974

Beautiful Solar / Pool home in the Northwest! This home features Dual cooling, block walls, A Heated swimming pool, hot tub and a spacious Rear Yard! Fully cemented courtyard greets you as you approach the home. The Kitchen has tile flooring, tile Countertops with an island and Stainless Steel Appliances. Cozy living room with two ceiling fans and French doors to the rear yard. Spacious bedrooms; two with laminate, one with Carpet and the Master with Concrete flooring. Master bathroom includes a walk-in closet, dual vanity, and a walk-in shower. Immense rear yard which includes a heated swimming pool, hot tub, three storage sheds, outdoor lighting and bar fixture. Buyer will need to qualify for solar lease transfer.

For open house information, contact Zachary Moore, Coldwell Banker Best Realty at 760-375-3855

Copyright © 2021 Southern Sierra MLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-RAARCA-2601482)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=452qdI_0dR5phPj00

1537 Oak Lane, Ridgecrest, 93555

2 Beds 1 Bath | $40,000 | Mobile Home | 600 Square Feet | Built in 1961

Lots of land double the size of a Ridgecrest heights lot. Fixer-upper. Property to be sold As IS. There is a shed also on the property.

For open house information, contact Timothy Jacobs, TNT Western Homes Inc. at 760-384-0000

Copyright © 2021 Southern Sierra MLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-RAARCA-2601566)

See more property details

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

Biden to deliver free tests to battle surging Omicron

WASHINGTON, Dec 21 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden announced on Tuesday more federal vaccination and testing sites to tackle a surge in COVID-19 driven by the Omicron variant, and said 500 million free at-home rapid tests will be available to Americans starting in January. Biden offered both a warning...
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Business
Local
California Real Estate
City
Ridgecrest, CA
Ridgecrest, CA
Real Estate
Ridgecrest, CA
Business
NBC News

FDA approves first injectable HIV prevention drug

The Food and Drug Administration has approved the first long-acting injectable medication for use as pre-exposure prevention, or PrEP, against HIV, the agency announced Monday. Apretude, the new drug, is an injectable given every two months as an alternative to HIV prevention pills, like Truvada and Descovy, which have been...
HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Palomino Properties#Ac#Kitchen#French#Carpet
The Hill

Fauci on Fox's Jesse Watters: He 'should be fired on the spot'

Anthony Fauci , the nation's leading infectious disease doctor, is calling for the firing of a prominent host on Fox News following comments the host made suggesting activists ambush Fauci and go for a rhetorical "kill shot" to his credibility. At an event for the conservative grassroots organization Turning Point...
ENTERTAINMENT
Ridgecrest News Watch

Ridgecrest News Watch

Ridgecrest, CA
99
Followers
320
Post
13K+
Views
ABOUT

With Ridgecrest News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy