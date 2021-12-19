Ridgecrest-curious? These homes are on the market

(Ridgecrest, CA) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in Ridgecrest than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

These listings are from our classifieds:

328 Dawn Ct, Ridgecrest, 93555 3 Beds 2 Baths | $249,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,634 Square Feet | Built in 1972

Adorable 3 bedroom remodeled home on cozy cut-de-sac. This home features both living and family room areas with new paint and floors. Remodeled kitchen with painted cabinets , solid surface counters and stainless appliances. Updated bathrooms , good size bedrooms and a lot of open space. Big backyard with covered patio and block wall. Don't Miss Out!

For open house information, contact Ashly Palomino, Palomino Properties at 760-608-1449

424 Mt Rainier Pl, Ridgecrest, 93555 3 Beds 2 Baths | $259,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,349 Square Feet | Built in 1984

Beautiful three bedroom home located in Heritage Village. Landscaped front yard and covered entrance. This home has a large living room which opens to dining and kitchen!. Fireplace for relaxing evenings and backyard patio for outdoor times! This home has both AC and evaporative cooling. The kitchen has lots of counter space . All this plus the amenities of Heritage Village that include a fenced community pool, tennis courts, parks and a club house.

For open house information, contact Carole Vaughn, Vaughn Realty at 760-446-6561

1206 N Las Posas Ct, Ridgecrest, 93555 4 Beds 2 Baths | $280,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,506 Square Feet | Built in 1974

Beautiful Solar / Pool home in the Northwest! This home features Dual cooling, block walls, A Heated swimming pool, hot tub and a spacious Rear Yard! Fully cemented courtyard greets you as you approach the home. The Kitchen has tile flooring, tile Countertops with an island and Stainless Steel Appliances. Cozy living room with two ceiling fans and French doors to the rear yard. Spacious bedrooms; two with laminate, one with Carpet and the Master with Concrete flooring. Master bathroom includes a walk-in closet, dual vanity, and a walk-in shower. Immense rear yard which includes a heated swimming pool, hot tub, three storage sheds, outdoor lighting and bar fixture. Buyer will need to qualify for solar lease transfer.

For open house information, contact Zachary Moore, Coldwell Banker Best Realty at 760-375-3855

1537 Oak Lane, Ridgecrest, 93555 2 Beds 1 Bath | $40,000 | Mobile Home | 600 Square Feet | Built in 1961

Lots of land double the size of a Ridgecrest heights lot. Fixer-upper. Property to be sold As IS. There is a shed also on the property.

For open house information, contact Timothy Jacobs, TNT Western Homes Inc. at 760-384-0000