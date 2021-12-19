Top homes for sale in Kailua Kona

(Kailua Kona, HI) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Kailua Kona will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

73-1713 Hao St, Kailua-Kona, 96740 6 Beds 4 Baths | $3,495,000 | Single Family Residence | 4,530 Square Feet | Built in 2007

Private Estate, Contractor built and owned never before on the market in sought after Kaloko Mauka. Located at the 2200 Ft Elevation just minutes from the Kailua Pier and the Kona Airport, this 3 3/4 acre Ohia Forest Home includes 2 additional building pads and is adjacent to the Hawaii State Forest Reserve with 180 degree ocean views to the west and nightly sunsets! Matterport Video https://808virtually.com/3d-model/hao-street-estate/fullscreen/



NUMEROUS CUSTOM FEATURES & FINISHES:

Tennessee Hardwood Oak Floors Throughout and All White Oak Grand Master Staircase.

Grand Resort Style gas Fireplace with river rock, Columbia River stone and Ohia mantle.

Custom Cherry, Birch and Oak cabinetry, Oak doors with glass, granite countertops (Rainforest/Alamo) crown molding and wood paddle lights and fans throughout.

Two expansive lanais with native Ohia poles and rails and S. S. cable looking to ocean/sunset/west side. West facing lanai features a 6 person Jacuzzi.

Rough sawn Oregon Douglas Fir open beam ceilings - first and second floors both have 9' ceilings.

Commercial Viking appliances: 6 burners gas cook top, double door refrigerator/freezer, dishwasher and convection oven.

Kolher plumbing fixtures throughout, warming towel racks and baseboard heated baths.

Master Bed/Bath features stone fireplace, private lanai, huge cantilevered soaking tub, walk-in shower and closet.

77 panel solar field -Net metered and solar hot water system.

Septic field for two residential structures.

Large concrete driveway, entryway and parking area and oversized 2 car garage.

Security system

Outdoors, there is a 5' x 110' entry bridge from parking to main floor entrance, a large garden area, lawns with stepping stones, a natural pua area perfect for a future waterscape/waterfall and 5 types of fruit bearing trees: Avo, banana, papaya, clementine and apple.

This estate includes so many other noteworthy items not listed here.

For open house information, contact John Miller, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Hawaii Island Properties at 808-796-3150

75-6009 Alii Dr, Kailua-Kona, 96740 2 Beds 2 Baths | $650,000 | Condominium | 906 Square Feet | Built in 2001

2 bedroom 2 bath condo on Alii drive with 2 parking spaces one covered, both directly in front of the unit! Kona Sea Ridge is one of the most attractive complexes in Kona and with one of the lowest HOA fees! It's a great place to live or invest with a convenient location close to downtown Kona. The entire unit is tile and beautifully maintained. The current tenant is the On-Site Property Manager and would be willing to keep renting as his rent is paid by the HOA. Very cool situation for a prospective buyer/investor, or the lease does end 1/31/22 and can be ready for a new owner in timely manor.

Kona Sea Ridge is a tropically designed 12+ acres beautifully maintained and landscaped. The amazing pool area with hot tub has an awesome outdoor living/entertaining BBQ area. There is a Fitness center and as you heard earlier an On site property.

-The Pacific Ocean is just across the street

-HOA fees are only $394.05 per month

-Gated, with remote entry

-Pets: cat, a small bird, or fish

For open house information, contact Vincent Mott, eXp Realty at 866-549-8527

68-1762 Lauia Pl, Waikoloa, 96738 4 Beds 3 Baths | $859,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,582 Square Feet | Built in 1990

Fantastic single story home situated on a cul-da-sac street just steps from school and churches.

Large 12,000 square foot lot with enough room to park a boat and have a pool.



The main house has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms, vaulted Ceilings in great room and family room with fans in each room. There is a deck off the kitchen back door, and a 2 car garage, with a separate laundry room, with washer, dryer, freezer, cabinets and storage.



Past the garage is a Laundry room then permitted living space with a large bedroom, bath, living area and kitchenette.



Have fun in the 575 sq. ft. media room/”man cave”. There is also an electric fireplace, and two air conditioners. This room has more than enough space for game tables, pool table, etc. There are 3- 6ft French doors that lead out to the Lanai.



If you are looking for a large home (almost 2600 sq. ft) to spread out, or multi - family home this is for you!

There are 7 air conditioners (3 in the main home, 2 in the guest quarters and 2 in the media room),plus a 150 gallon solar hot water heater. All TVs included. Extra washer and gas grill included.



30 solar panels with 2 Tesla power walls included. System is just 2 years old.



Landscaping front and back yards, with timed drip system, a fully

Fenced backyard.



Being sold "As Is"

For open house information, contact Jim Albone, Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Island Lifestyle at 808-880-1290

75-6016 Alii Dr, Kailua-Kona, 96740 1 Bed 1 Bath | $199,000 | Condominium | 615 Square Feet | Built in 1973

This is a leasehold property, in the beautiful oceanfront Alii Villas complex.



This one bedroom, one bathroom condo is privately appointed just above the pool area with a peek-a-boo ocean view. Located on the second floor of the building and it's parking stall is the nearest spot to the unit. In unit washer and dryer and a cozy and breezy lanai for lounging. This affordable opportunity to own in an oceanfront complex won't last long, must see! Don't forget Alii Villas is zoned in the resort area so you can apply for your short term vacation rental permit if you wanted that opportunity.



Lease Rent is $3944.34 for the year, split in two payments of $1972.17 (includes GE Tax)

Association monthly fees are $534.59.

Lease term renegotiated March 2024 and expires 2029.

All information provided is to be independently verified for accuracy in the due diligence period by Buyers and/or Buyers representative.

For open house information, contact Sara Layne Pedro, LUVA LLC at 808-769-5111