Grow fresh herbs, veggies, and flowers indoor year-round with the AeroGarden Harvest indoor garden with LED lights. It’s perfect if you don’t have a garden and want to grow up to 6 plants at the same time without any soil or sun. The AeroGarden Harvest’s hood contains 20 watts of white, red, and blue LED lights. This gives your greenery a full spectrum of sunlight required for growth, and it can grow plants 5 times faster than soil in an outdoor garden. Moreover, it boasts an automatic timer that switches off at exactly the right time to enhance development. Best of all, you’ll receive reminders of when you need to top up the water and add more nutrients to keep your plant babies thriving. Overall, receive all the assistance you need for homegrown vegetation.

GARDENING ・ 16 DAYS AGO