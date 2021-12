Frank Reich requested it, and Jonathan Taylor has since delivered. It was just over a month ago that the Colts head coach publicly stated he had no issue with Taylor's workload, and in fact, after a 27-touch outing in Week 10, Reich said then he'd like to see it increase. He certainly got his wish: In the month that followed, Taylor has seen 32 carries in a game in both Week 11 and Week 13 and rushed 109 times over his last four contests.

