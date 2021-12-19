Take a look at these homes on the Montrose market now

(Montrose, CO) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, there aren’t many reasons not to check out one of these homes on the market in Montrose. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

831 S 5Th Street, Montrose, 81401 2 Beds 2 Baths | $289,000 | Single Family Residence | 961 Square Feet | Built in None

Katherine Davis, 20 Sleeps West Real Estate, C: 970-209-2426, katie@20sleepswest.com, www.crenmls.com: 4 CITY LOTS! Located in the City ReDo Zone as well as the Colorado Opportunity Zone! Zoned OR, Office-Residential. Spacious main floor completely remodeled in 2015 down to the studs. Main waterline, to street, replaced in February 2018. Unfinished basement has an abundance of storage space. 1 block from Montrose Regional Health and close to schools, shopping and downtown restaurants and breweries. INVESTORS, this would be an excellent property to use as an Airbnb or VRBO rental or as a long term rental. This is in the perfect location for a medical/dental office or leave as a charming residential home. Grand, mature trees that provide lots of shade and a large back patio for enjoying those warm summer evenings. This property also includes a shed/garage, with no doors, allowing for more storage or to park 1 car. Tenants currently in home through April 2022.

For open house information, contact Katherine Davis, 20 Sleeps West Real Estate at 970-901-8997

411 N 9Th Street, Montrose, 81401 2 Beds 1 Bath | $235,000 | Single Family Residence | 960 Square Feet | Built in None

Jamie Carver, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Western Colorado Properties, C: 970-275-6731, jamiecarverrealtor@gmail.com, www.crenmls.com: Cute 2 Bedroom home in downtown Montrose, Colorado. Beautiful hardwood floors were discovered once the carpet was removed. Landscaped lot with mature trees, carport and metal roof. Washing machine was purchased in December 2020, new water heater and interior has been completely painted. Sewer line from house to street was replaced in January 2021. Property is sold as-is.

For open house information, contact Jamie Carver, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Western Colorado Properties at 970-249-4663

13951 6950, Montrose, 81401 2 Beds 2 Baths | $367,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,056 Square Feet | Built in None

Darrel D Holman, RE/MAX Alpine View, Cell: 970-209-0032, dholman@remax.net, http://www.montrosecorealestate.com: This beautiful log sided home sits on 1+ irrigated acres surrounded by lots of trees, feels like your own little oasis. The home was originally built in 1900 but has been recently remodeled. The home features newer log siding, with stone trim and a metal roof. Nice covered porch on the south for those relaxing evenings. Wonderful mountain views. The interior was recently remodeled also, with walk-in pantry and mud room off the kitchen. Updated light fixtures, vinyl windows, laminate flooring, newer kitchen cabinets and plumbing. The grounds are beautifully landscaped, detached shop with wood stove, large storage shed and fully fenced for the dogs. Lots of parking for the toys and lots of gravel.

For open house information, contact Darrel Holman, RE/MAX Alpine View at 970-249-6658

68718 E Oak Grove Road, Montrose, 81401 3 Beds 2 Baths | $319,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,456 Square Feet | Built in None

Vicki L Jones, RE/MAX Alpine View, C: 970-209-3018, vickijones@remax.net, http://www.vickijones.remaxagent.com: Super neat rural property w/room for shop/garage. Outside - the house has a new roof and is on a permanent foundation meeting FHA standards. Inside - the house features an open living/dining/kitchen w/lots of counter space, a built-in china cabinet and patio door to rear deck. Master bedroom w/full bath and large closet. 2 more bedrooms - both w/large closets. Full bath and laundry room. New toilets in both bathrooms and a new water heater. Wood deck at the front entry and ramp at the back door for easy accessibility. No covenants.The sale of this property is contingent upon final approval by the County for this minor subdivision.

For open house information, contact Vicki Jones, RE/MAX Alpine View at 970-249-6658