Jasper, AL

Check out these homes on the Jasper market now

Jasper News Alert
 2 days ago

(Jasper, AL) If you’re thinking about buying or just wondering what kind of homes are on the market, check out these listings in Jasper. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

These listings are from our classifieds:

4127 Old Tuscaloosa Rd, Jasper, 35501

3 Beds 1 Bath | $69,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,200 Square Feet | Built in None

BACK ON MARKET! Youre in luck!Financing fell through...Beautiful property just outside of city limits but so convenient to Jasper. 7.3 acres and 3bed/1 bath home being sold AS IS along with small storage building.See tax plat map... top section of 5 and 5.1 above RR tracks only. (23 acres outlined in red, not included)Aerial photos show surrounding area & pond is not on the listed property.

303 Stella Lockard Rd, Cordova, 35550

3 Beds 2 Baths | $80,300 | Single Family Residence | 1,521 Square Feet | Built in 1980

40 +/- acres cash or conventional sold as is.there is a house on the property it is not livable.

1406 20Th Ave, Jasper, 35501

3 Beds 2 Baths | $159,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,964 Square Feet | Built in None

Location, Price, Space**This wonderful 3 Bedroom/2 Bath home has a lot of perks with a large great room, a 2nd den area, good size closets & an attached garage. It also contains a wood burning fireplace which is perfect for this cold coming in and located just behind Walmart. I would reach out with urgency if you are interested as this NEW LISTING will not last long in this area and market.

89 Black Ln, Jasper, 35503

3 Beds 2 Baths | $69,900 | Mobile Home | 1,560 Square Feet | Built in None

3 bedroom, 2 bath , 1996, Franklin manufactured home 64 x 28. Located on a private lot that is approximately 2.1 acres more or less, and in the Curry School district. $69,900. Call today to view this home and property.

#Real Property
