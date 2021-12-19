Check out these homes on the Jasper market now

(Jasper, AL) If you’re thinking about buying or just wondering what kind of homes are on the market, check out these listings in Jasper. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

These listings are from our classifieds:

4127 Old Tuscaloosa Rd, Jasper, 35501 3 Beds 1 Bath | $69,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,200 Square Feet | Built in None

BACK ON MARKET! Youre in luck!Financing fell through...Beautiful property just outside of city limits but so convenient to Jasper. 7.3 acres and 3bed/1 bath home being sold AS IS along with small storage building.See tax plat map... top section of 5 and 5.1 above RR tracks only. (23 acres outlined in red, not included)Aerial photos show surrounding area & pond is not on the listed property.

For open house information, contact Leigh Evans, Joseph Carter Realty at 205-295-5141

303 Stella Lockard Rd, Cordova, 35550 3 Beds 2 Baths | $80,300 | Single Family Residence | 1,521 Square Feet | Built in 1980

40 +/- acres cash or conventional sold as is.there is a house on the property it is not livable.

For open house information, contact Austin H McLemore, All Four Real Estate, Inc. at 205-384-1113

1406 20Th Ave, Jasper, 35501 3 Beds 2 Baths | $159,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,964 Square Feet | Built in None

Location, Price, Space**This wonderful 3 Bedroom/2 Bath home has a lot of perks with a large great room, a 2nd den area, good size closets & an attached garage. It also contains a wood burning fireplace which is perfect for this cold coming in and located just behind Walmart. I would reach out with urgency if you are interested as this NEW LISTING will not last long in this area and market.

For open house information, contact Liz Denard, Joseph Carter Realty - Smith Lake/Jasper at 205-295-5141

89 Black Ln, Jasper, 35503 3 Beds 2 Baths | $69,900 | Mobile Home | 1,560 Square Feet | Built in None

3 bedroom, 2 bath , 1996, Franklin manufactured home 64 x 28. Located on a private lot that is approximately 2.1 acres more or less, and in the Curry School district. $69,900. Call today to view this home and property.

For open house information, contact Steve Payne, Steve Payne Realty LLC at 205-388-6066