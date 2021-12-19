Top homes for sale in Marquette

(Marquette, MI) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in Marquette than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

602 Brule, Marquette, 49855 4 Beds 4 Baths | $339,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,394 Square Feet | Built in 1978

Great Location in Shiras Hills subdivision. This one family owned home has been well cared for over the years. Love to cook? There's plenty of room to cook up a feast in the large Kitchen with updated Carian counter tops and stainless steel appliances. A Pella sliding glass door leads out to a private deck for your outdoor dinning enjoyment. The large family room off of the kitchen with a gas fireplace makes for a cozy room for family and friends to hang out. For more formal meals and get togethers there is a large dining room and formal living room. An office/or 5th bedroom and half bath complete the first floor. Upstairs you'll find plenty of room with four large bedrooms, full bath and a primary suite. The lower level could be finished off for a great recreation area complete with a wood burning stove and sauna/full bath. The furnace/water heater were provided by Swick. The yard has an in ground irrigation system to maintain beautiful green grass which you can admire form the covered front porch. You'll appreciate the HEATED/insulated two car garage this winter. Set up your showing today, offers to be submitted by December 1, 2021 5pm with a response by December 2,2021 5pm

For open house information, contact RENEE SEABORG, COLDWELL BANKER SCHMIDT REALTORS at 906-225-5992

83 Cr 480, None, 49866 3 Beds 1 Bath | $120,000 | Single Family Residence | 900 Square Feet | Built in 1942

The above property is scheduled to be included in an upcoming online marketing event with Xome Inc,Bidding Events starts 01/15/2022 at 8:00CST and ends on 01/18/2022 at 3:00 CST to bid on the property please go to; www.xome.com/auctions

For open house information, contact John Christopherson, State Wide RE MI/WI Inc (MI) at 906-863-9905

605 Spring, Marquette, 49855 2 Beds 2 Baths | $89,900 | Single Family Residence | 748 Square Feet | Built in 1925

Two bedroom, (There is an elevator in one bedroom but it could brought back,) 2 bath home close to Marquette General Hospital. One car garage and a large lot. The lower level could be finished but there is no access from the main floor. There is a home made elevator from the garage to the main floor through one of the bedrooms. This home needs some work. Offers are subject to court approval

For open house information, contact RENEE SEABORG, COLDWELL BANKER SCHMIDT REALTORS at 906-225-5992

150 Zorich, Wakefield, 49866 3 Beds 1 Bath | $104,995 | Mobile Home | 1,080 Square Feet | Built in 2001

Unique piece of property in the city limits of Wakefield with a manufactured three bedroom/one bath home sitting on nearly 18 acres. The home has been updated to include a newer metal roof, hot water heater, new appliances, new flooring, updated windows and screens, and a fresh paint job. Also featuring custom made blinds, a firepit, and all the exterior skirting is lined. A floating deck off the backside offers the opportunity to relax and catch the beauty of the property in this peaceful and quiet neighborhood. This property was previously a commercial mobile home park and contains 13 sites all plumbed for water/sewer, electricity, and natural gas. A two and half car garage is perfect for vehicles and other equipment, and contains a workbench. Two other older mobile homes are on site and are included…one which could be used as a year-round growing vegetation building. The other can be used as a shed, or with upgrading, could be turned into a rental. Much of the furniture and other items will be included at the full asking price. The property is near County, State, and corporate CFA land allowing for access to 100’s of acres for recreational opportunities. The acreage is partly wooded with a large mowed and cleared area. The potential and possibilities are endless….keep it as your main home, convert it back to a mobile home park, use as an investment, or build your new dream home! New survey on file. Don’t wait…this one won’t last long.

For open house information, contact SUSAN FELDHAUSER, NORTHERN MICHIGAN LAND BROKERS at 906-225-5263