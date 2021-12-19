ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Butte, MT

Top homes for sale in Butte

Butte Times
Butte Times
 2 days ago

(Butte, MT) If you’re thinking about buying or just wondering what kind of homes are on the market, check out these listings in Butte. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

These listings are from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3p8msr_0dR5paEe00

2405 Ottawa Street, Butte, 59701

4 Beds 2 Baths | $265,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,892 Square Feet | Built in 1953

You will not go wrong with investing in this property located within the Whittier School district. Four bedroom house, garage with an apartment located in the back. Live in the house and rent out the apartment to subsidize your income.

For open house information, contact Lori Ann Willman, RE/MAX Premier at 406-299-3500

Copyright © 2021 Big Sky Country MLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-GARMT-364401)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Vfmky_0dR5paEe00

3021 Gregson, Butte, 59701

2 Beds 2 Baths | $179,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,920 Square Feet | Built in 1971

Potential abounds in the ranch-style home! This wonderful fixer-upper is located in the Whittier school district, and is not far from East Middle school. There is a gym conveniently located just blocks away, and it's proximity to Continental drive ads to the value of it's location. With just a little tlc, this home will rise fast in value. Get ready to flex those sweat equity muscles, have your pinterest dream home decor boards ready, and you can own the perfect home you have been dreaming of. In addition to the two bedrooms on the main floor, you can easily add additional bedrooms in the basement, with a living room, and still have room for storage! Don't let someone else profit off of a remodeled home, do it your self and save. Come check out this great property today!!

For open house information, contact Melissa Crosby, RE/MAX Premier at 406-299-3500

Copyright © 2021 Big Sky Country MLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-GARMT-365907)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4dz7lJ_0dR5paEe00

2100 Grand, Butte, 59701

4 Beds 2 Baths | $290,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,649 Square Feet | Built in 1949

If you are looking for a one level house with plenty of parking, this is the one! Four bedrooms, 2 bathrooms with laundry on the main level. Large open bedrooms with hard wood floors, updated bathrooms, corner lot for plenty of parking and a detached double car garage. Covered patio and pond in the backyard for entertaining. Close to schools, parks and shopping.

For open house information, contact Jennifer Plute, RE/MAX Premier at 406-299-3500

Copyright © 2021 Big Sky Country MLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-GARMT-360053)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4YN6JD_0dR5paEe00

943 California Avenue, Butte, 59701

3 Beds 2 Baths | $299,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,195 Square Feet | Built in 1902

Great single family home. Newly updated and remodeled with new electrical and drywall texture. Has spacious living room area on the first floor. Laundry room / mudroom located off back of the kitchen. Primary bedroom is located on the First floor. New countertops, appliances and flooring throughout the home. Full size bathroom on first floor. Two bedrooms on second floor. 3/4 bathroom on second floor. New forced air heating and water heater. New asphalt shingles to the roof. Updated windows . Landscape is a corner lot which provides plenty of parking. Backyard has mature trees and white vinyl fencing for privacy. Detached garage. This home will be finished in the next few weeks. Will update pictures as it becomes completed.

For open house information, contact Kurry Mills Hoffman, Clearwater Montana Properties at 406-677-3000

Copyright © 2021 Big Sky Country MLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-GARMT-361769)

See more property details

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

Biden to deliver free tests to battle surging Omicron

WASHINGTON, Dec 21 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden announced on Tuesday more federal vaccination and testing sites to tackle a surge in COVID-19 driven by the Omicron variant, and said 500 million free at-home rapid tests will be available to Americans starting in January. Biden offered both a warning...
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Montana State
Montana Real Estate
Butte, MT
Real Estate
City
Butte, MT
Local
Montana Business
Butte, MT
Business
NBC News

FDA approves first injectable HIV prevention drug

The Food and Drug Administration has approved the first long-acting injectable medication for use as pre-exposure prevention, or PrEP, against HIV, the agency announced Monday. Apretude, the new drug, is an injectable given every two months as an alternative to HIV prevention pills, like Truvada and Descovy, which have been...
HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Home Decor#Laundry Room#Water Heater#Continental
The Hill

Fauci on Fox's Jesse Watters: He 'should be fired on the spot'

Anthony Fauci , the nation's leading infectious disease doctor, is calling for the firing of a prominent host on Fox News following comments the host made suggesting activists ambush Fauci and go for a rhetorical "kill shot" to his credibility. At an event for the conservative grassroots organization Turning Point...
ENTERTAINMENT
Butte Times

Butte Times

Butte, MT
110
Followers
325
Post
11K+
Views
ABOUT

With Butte Times, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy