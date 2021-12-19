On the hunt for a home in Seneca? These houses are on the market

(Seneca, SC) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Seneca will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

These listings are from our classifieds:

1177 W South 4Th Street, Seneca, 29678 3 Beds 2 Baths | $189,900 | 2,034 Square Feet | Built in None

Looking for a move-in ready home with ample space, located less than 20 minutes to Lake Keowee and Hartwell, less than 20 minutes to Clemson University, and less than 10 minutes to downtown Seneca? This remarkable value priced below 200k offers an immaculate home with NO HOA. conveniently located minutes off of I-85, and on a spacious lot, this home is a great option. The beautifully updated laminate floors welcome you as you walk in. The large oversized kitchen equipped with a full-size island makes this a chef's dream. The main living area features a fireplace being conveyed as-is but is the perfect space for entertaining. The remaining bedrooms are very spacious, including the master-on-main bedroom featuring a large tub in the master bathroom. Come see this single level living home today.

For open house information, contact WILLIAM RAY, FATHOM REALTY-CHAPIN at 803-537-6294

100 Oakmont Valley Trail, Seneca, 29678 3 Beds 3 Baths | $213,990 | Townhouse | 1,381 Square Feet | Built in None

Welcome to the Townes at Oakmont! This quaint townhome community is located in the heart of historic Seneca, conveniently only 10 minutes to Clemson and the surrounding lakes yet just a quick drive to Greenville. Well-known for its attractive location, surrounded by lakes, close to the Clemson Tigers home stadium, local dining and entertainment options, the Seneca area has a true sense of community. These townhomes feature open concept living, charming curb appeal and private entries. Whether youre a student, empty nester, young professional or just looking to enjoy all the offerings of this area these townhomes are a fit for all! Come experience the ease of low maintenance living at Townes at Oakmont!

For open house information, contact Ivonne Wilson D.R. Horton - Greenville