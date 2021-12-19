ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chatsworth, GA

Check out these homes on the Chatsworth market now

Chatsworth News Beat
Chatsworth News Beat
 2 days ago

(Chatsworth, GA) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in Chatsworth than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

These listings are from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11CSAx_0dR5pYQ400

131 Logan Circle, Ellijay, 30540

2 Beds 2 Baths | $345,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,315 Square Feet | Built in 1955

Downtown lifestyle with a COMPLETELY remodeled home is hard to find. But here it is! This 2/2 4 sided brick home sits on a wonderful lot offering a mountain view, level garden space, an area to park the RV, fire pit area, and more. Inside you will tell instantly how loved this home is with the immaculate provisions taken to remodel with the finest materials, including new electrical, plumbing, gutters, windows, driveway, appliances, hardwood floors, hot water heater, and metal roof. The kitchen and bathrooms were remodeled with Lifeproof flooring, custom cabinetry, flex stone, and a gorgeous farm sink and kitchen island. Master suite offers direct access to the master bathroom and a huge walk in closet. This is a must see home. Looks better in person!

For open house information, contact Kara Conrey, RE/MAX Town And Country at 706-515-7653

Copyright © 2021 First Multiple Listing Service, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-FMLSGA-6965076)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2JNDWc_0dR5pYQ400

71 Noel Lane, Ellijay, 30540

3 Beds 2 Baths | $549,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,240 Square Feet | Built in 2002

RARE Riverfront Home On The Beautiful Coosawattee River! This Is The PERFECT Location On A Private, 1+ Acre Lot With Professional-Grade Landscaping, 1 Car Garage & LOTS Of Natural Light. If Peace & Tranquility Are Your Thing, This Is Your Home. The Main Level Houses The Primary Bedroom/Huge Bathroom & Walk-In Closet Whilst The Upper Level Has 2 Add'l Bedrooms + Another Nice Sized Bathroom. 2 Outdoor Patio Areas Offer Space For Morning Coffee Or Afternoon Cocktails. Located In The Coveted Coosawattee River Resort, A Community Which Offers Gated Entry, 3 Pools, Tennis & Putt-Putt Golf. This Home Will Be The Perfect Home, Weekend Get-Away (Only 90 Min From Metro Atlanta) Or Passive Income Through Air B&B, VRBO, Etc.

For open house information, contact ANDY BAILIE, Keller Williams Realty Metro Atl at 404-564-5560

Copyright © 2021 First Multiple Listing Service, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-FMLSGA-6969470)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ms6RV_0dR5pYQ400

235 Sophia Way, Dalton, 30721

4 Beds 3 Baths | $455,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,401 Square Feet | Built in 1984

Absolutely stunning! This elegant yet comfortable home offers both modern conveniences & a beautiful atmosphere. The 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath custom built home is situated on a beautiful lot with a pond in front & creek in back. Completely renovated in the past 3-4 years, kitchen boasts granite counter tops w/ stainless appliances, a large multi-function island, & a walk-in pantry. Kitchen is open to the oversized dining room highlighted by a brick fireplace. Inviting foyer welcomes you into this home w/ hardwood floors, showcasing a coffered ceiling in the living area & a lovely arched ceiling in the hallway. Family room has oversized windows looking into the private fenced yard. The owners’ suite features his & hers closets & beautifully renovated master bath. The home contains a large laundry room w/ custom shelves that could serve a dual purpose as mud room & an extra room perfect for office or playroom. There are 2 guest bedrooms on the main, & located upstairs is a den/mancave, w/ built in shelving & a raised office/playroom. Also upstairs is a bedroom w/ cozy built in bed with trundle. Ceilings upstairs are classic tongue & groove wood. Wrap around front porch & patio are covered. Add to that a wonderful carport & an additional patio, & you are ready to entertain guests. This amazing home also comes furnished w/ a 10.4 KW DC Solar Panel Energy System & is coupled w/ a Tesla Powerwall. The combination of this system decreases power consumption from the grid by 97%. The solar panels provide the entire home w/ power during the day & all the excess power is stored in the Tesla power wall for complete home energy at night. The solar system is monitored with a Tesla app on your smart phone so you are able to monitor your consumption at all times.

For open house information, contact Sabrina Poole, Samantha Lusk & Associates Realty, Inc. at 706-629-3007

Copyright © 2021 First Multiple Listing Service, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-FMLSGA-6949323)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vUT9M_0dR5pYQ400

2646 Boardtown Road, East Ellijay, 30540

3 Beds 2 Baths | $327,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,823 Square Feet | Built in 1970

3/2, brick Ranch home situated on 2 1/2 hilltop acres, just 3 miles from Ellijay square on beautiful Boardtown Road. This newly updated home has everything you are looking for! Brand new metal roof and gutters. Huge deck connecting two additional porches. 2 fireplaces. Oversized family room, large master with triple size cedar closet. Tile large master bath, large laundry/ 2nd bathroom. Beautifully updated eat-in kitchen with brand new cabinets, appliances, granite. Separate dining room. Home has hardwood oak floors throughout. Large yard with new storage building, room for garden, garage, shed, fire pitu. 2nd driveway can easily be re-graveled with room for RV, boat, and more!

For open house information, contact Zack Bobo, ERA Sunrise Realty at 770-720-1515

Copyright © 2021 First Multiple Listing Service, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-FMLSGA-6967344)

