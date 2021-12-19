Beckley-curious? These homes are on the market

(Beckley, WV) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Beckley will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

These listings are from our classifieds:

459 Grill Road, Beckley, 25801 3 Beds 1 Bath | $239,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,374 Square Feet | Built in 1941

This multi-level house in a convenient location offers a flat lot with 3.71 acres, immense unfinished storage space in the basement, a large family room and a deck. This property also includes a ramp for easy accessibility with 2 first floor bedrooms.

For open house information, contact Jamie Coalson, BETTY J. MOORE & ASSOCIATES at 681-254-5200

502 Russell Street, Beckley, 25801 4 Beds 2 Baths | $159,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,568 Square Feet | Built in 1955

Well cared for 4 Bedroom 2 bath home on double lot. Great fully equipped custom kitchen and formal living and dining rooms. Den off kitchen has closet for possible additional bedroom. Lots of extras including sunroom, full basement with 2 car garage, security doors and air conditioning. Loads of storage, partially fenced lot, and Gazebo out back. Front entrance has wheel chair ramp.

For open house information, contact Carol H. Pugh, SIGMUND-MCLEAN & Associates REALTORS at 304-252-2741

437 Maple Fork Road, Mt. Hope, 25880 4 Beds 2 Baths | $90,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,899 Square Feet | Built in 1955

Large home in a lovely, much-desired, residential area, close to all types of shopping. Attached 2-car garage with an attached 1-car carport. House needs some TLC but buyers can definitely move in and work on projects along the way.

For open house information, contact Miranda Elkins, WV REALTY PROS, LLC at 304-256-0900

203 Carlos Drive, Mt. Hope, 25880 3 Beds 2 Baths | $110,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,152 Square Feet | Built in 1995

1995 Oakwood double wide on permanent foundation sitting on 1.03 level lot. Partially fenced, covered porch, deck, storage building. One level living, spacious living area, washer/dryer convey.

For open house information, contact Kay Booth, OLD COLONY REALTORS at 304-255-6555