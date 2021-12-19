Check out these Garden City homes on the market

(Garden City, KS) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Garden City will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

These listings are from our classifieds:

204 East Maple Street, Garden City, 67846 2 Beds 1 Bath | $180,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,124 Square Feet | Built in 1948

Two bedroom one bath home located with in walking distance of the Zoo and Big Pool. Everything has been updated new beautiful flooring located throughout the whole house! New windows. Very peaceful to just sit on the front porch or back yard covered patio and just be able to listen to the sounds of wild coming from the Zoo.

For open house information, contact Lorena Montoya, MBA Real Estate at 620-275-7440

2785 West Tennis Road, Garden City, 67846 3 Beds 1 Bath | $180,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,040 Square Feet | Built in 1954

Affordable country living! This completely updated and move-in ready home features 3 bedrooms and 1 bath and sits only 1.5 miles west of Hwy 83 and is paved the whole way there. The property also features a detached garage and a large fenced in backyard. New Geothermal heat pump was installed in 2020. New PVC plumbing to the septic was installed in 2020. Also has new Pex water lines throughout. Don't miss out on this one!

For open house information, contact Jerry Penner, MBA Real Estate at 620-275-7440

510 Stoeckly Place, Garden City, 67846 3 Beds 1 Bath | $189,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,254 Square Feet | Built in 1954

Full brick house with a nice large backyard with sprinkler system and covered patio. Unfinished basement so you can finish to you liking! Basement is connected to the garage. This property is sold AS IS

For open house information, contact Carmen Guzman, Home Town Real Estate P.A. at 620-271-9500

1605 Hattie Street, Garden City, 67846 3 Beds 1 Bath | $160,000 | Single Family Residence | 864 Square Feet | Built in 1963

Affordable housing at your fingertips! Don't miss out on this remarkably priced property with exceptional curb appeal.Newer Trane heat and air.https://www.dotloop.com/my/loop/p/AhdlaZV7oYa?v=D3lQt

For open house information, contact Kathie Maestas, Rocking X Land Company at 620-276-3525