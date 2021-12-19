Check out these homes on the Big Spring market now

(Big Spring, TX) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in Big Spring than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

3311 Sherrod Rd, Big Spring, 79720 5 Beds 2 Baths | $260,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,165 Square Feet | Built in 1962

This gorgeous turn-key property is ready for new owners! Recently remodeled with many updates, including newer appliances, new HVAC, water heater, flooring, and paint. This five-bedroom masterpiece is a rare find! Located outside of city limits with two water wells, this home is perfect for country living. Seated on .66 of an acre, you'll have plenty of space to expand or raise animals. MAY QUALIFY FOR NO-DOWN-PAYMENT ELIGIBILITY! Call me today for more info!!

For open house information, contact Julianne Hernandez, C. Larson Real Estate at 432-714-4900

1404 Marijo, Big Spring, 79720 3 Beds 2 Baths | $227,200 | Single Family Residence | 1,600 Square Feet | Built in 2021

NEW CONSTRUCTION AT AFFORDABLE PRICING!! With 1600 SQFT of space, this adorable property can be your first step into your BRAND NEW HOME!! Featuring 3 Bd/2 Bth, granite counters, vinyl plank flooring in common areas, stainless steel appliances, master suite with walk-in closet, stucco exterior, 1 car garage, & privacy fence in backyard. If contract is in place prior to painting, buyer will have paint choices! Schedule your showing today and make it yours!

For open house information, contact Brooke Atkins, Heart Of The City, Realtors at 432-714-4555

1601 E 17Th St, Big Spring, 79720 3 Beds 2 Baths | $149,500 | Single Family Residence | 1,604 Square Feet | Built in 1952

Fantastic find! Do not miss out on this spacious 3bed 2bath home with a great layout and upgraded bathrooms! Floors have all been upgraded & feature wood plank tile in bedrooms. Dining nook leads right out french doors to the covered patio & massive yard! Carport to the right of home conveys and provides protection for your vehicle. Living room is full of room and open to kitchen bar top and dining. Metal roof on home and backyard is lined with a wood fence. This is a great property call today!

For open house information, contact Gloria Pierce, Legacy Real Estate Brokerage at 432-687-6500

2511 Cheyenne St, Big Spring, 79720 3 Beds 2 Baths | $229,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,241 Square Feet | Built in 2015

This four year old home has everything: granite, all electric, stainless appliances, oak cabinets for space (in primary bathroom), washer and dryer included, trees, landscaping, storage building, new grass in backyard, two additional lots directly behind home, nice garage, covered patio (bricked), tile inside home.

For open house information, contact Tharon Tubb, C. Larson Real Estate at 432-714-4900