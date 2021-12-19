Check out these Thomasville homes on the market

(Thomasville, GA) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Thomasville will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

7354 Metcalf Road, Thomasville, 31792 4 Beds 6 Baths | $1,795,000 | Single Family Residence | 5,951 Square Feet | Built in 1987

White Oaks, located at 7354 Metcalf Road, offers the best of both worlds of country and city living-the perfect hybrid as it feels like a country retreat but is minutes from historic downtown Thomasville, local schools, and 30 miles northeast of Tallahassee, FL. It is a beautiful family estate, tucked away privately on 18.53+/- acres accompanied by a stocked 3+/- acre pond and pool. The stone and wood home was designed by Jack Wilson, an AIA Architect, and completed in 1987. There are 4 BRs, 3 BA,s and 3 HBAs, and 5800 sq ft. Natural light floods the home and accents highlights like tall ceilings, millwork by Bracey Lumbar Company, and wide-plank heart pine floors salvaged from the depot in Albany, GA. Local architect Charles Olson completed a renovation in 2005, 2007, and 2009. He updated the master suite and added a 1000 sq ft multi-purpose room overlooking a stone and aggregate patio and the natural wooded landscape. This room is a great space for entertaining as it hosts a custom pine and hammered copper built-in with a wine cooler, ice maker, refrigerated drink drawer, sink and tons of storage. Olson also completed a kitchen renovation including granite counter tops, double ovens, double Bosch dishwashers, warming drawer, island cooktop, and large pantry closet. The home has a formal living room w/ heart pine paneled built in bookcases and gas fireplace. Formal dining room is connected to the kitchen by a Butler's pantry. Kitchen also opens into another family room and breakfast nook, with a Palladian window overlooking the pond and stone fireplace. Additional bedrooms are large-two connected by a Jack-and-Jill bath and the other with its own bath. There is a bonus room, great for play, storage, or could be another bedroom. The land is picturesque as all windows overlook either the pond, pool, or natural landscaping w/ established fruit trees and more. There is also a greenhouse, 2 stall barn, and cross fencing along the pastureland. Call to schedule a showing!

106 Woodrow, Thomasville, 31792 2 Beds 2 Baths | $87,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,028 Square Feet | Built in 1900

2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathroom. Excellent rental income opportunity or great for first time home buyers. New flooring in Den and Dining Room

108 Devereaux Dr., Thomasville, 31792 3 Beds 2 Baths | $254,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,781 Square Feet | Built in 1957

Fantastic location near Glen Arven Country Club, Archbold Hospital, and downtown Thomasville! This brick home has a warm welcoming feel as you enter with two living areas, a brick fireplace, and a large, private, fully fenced backyard with mature landscaping. New tankless gas water heater and newer double paned windows. Come see this in person or preview through the Iguide virtual tour!

712 Spring Lake Road, Thomasville, 31792 6 Beds 7 Baths | $1,450,000 | Single Family Residence | 5,760 Square Feet | Built in 2006

Nestled in 4.6 acres, this Southwest Georgia Estate, is located in Thomasville, GA, a vibrant boutique community. Thomasville represents the best of Southern hospitality with the lavishness of the resort lifestyle, all of which is available in this custom-built home located in one of its most coveted and sophisticated locations. Only minutes from a vibrant downtown w/acclaimed restaurants & shopping. Imagine a life with tranquil nights and sun-filled mornings overlooking the water as you live life in this incredible residence, ideally situated, & offering large scale entertaining areas. Welcome guests on your quintessential rocking chair front porch as they enter into your spacious and gracious home. They will note custom millwork, deep mouldings, sensational hardwood floors, and soaring ceilings w/windows overlooking your grounds and beautiful outside spaces. This floorplan offers a large formal dining room, private library/office area, enormous owner's retreat w/spa-like bathroom area, a chef's kitchen & private morning room. On the main level are an additional two bedrooms, large laundry room, and three car garage. On the upper level are two bedrooms, featuring cozy spaces with unimagined storage. The game room features a wet bar, surround sound, and enough room for all the games you can imagine. This stately property offers you all the imagined living. Thomasville, rich in history and known as the "City of Roses" is ready for you to make this opportunity yours. Visitors came to Thomasville for their health, breathing the pine-scented air as a curative for pulmonary ailments and to enjoy hunting, fishing, and an active social life, including golf, horse racing, and bicycling. Enjoy all these things and more in this beautiful home.

