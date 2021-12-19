Take a look at these homes for sale in Lewiston

(Lewiston, ID) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Lewiston will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

233 Preston Avenue, Lewiston, 83501 4 Beds 4 Baths | $1,499,000 | Single Family Residence | 6,912 Square Feet | Built in 2004

First Time Offered For Sale. This 6,900sqft home is energy efficient ARXX construction with a floorplan built to showcase the stunning river and valley views! Located in a highly coveted West Orchards subdivision west of Walker Field. Beautiful and comfortable for family gatherings & entertaining with large 542sqft covered deck, open concept dining/kitchen/family rooms, formal living & dining rooms, gourmet kitchen with gas Wolfe 6 burner range, 3 dishwashers & sprawling granite island to gather around. This one-of-a-kind home also has a home office, recreation & game rooms. Ceilings up & down are 10'. 1,568sqft 4+car garage & RV parking.

121 15Th Avenue, Lewiston, 83501 4 Beds 3 Baths | $489,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,745 Square Feet | Built in 1946

Charming UPDATED Normal Hill home with a POOL! This beautiful home offers 4 beds + office, 3 baths & 2,745 sq. ft.! Tons of updates throughout including new flooring, paint, updated bathrooms, completely renovated basement, new electrical panel & spectacular master suite! Large living room with wood fireplace leads into the spacious dining area with views overlooking the pool & backyard! Enjoy the extensive storage in the kitchen & unwind in the main level master suite with private gas fireplace, generous closet space, corner jetted tub & new vanity! Downstairs includes one bedroom, 3/4 bath, potential 5th bedroom (needs closet) & laundry! Exterior features include fresh paint, a brick paver patio & alley access!

1527 Quail Run Drive, Lewiston, 83501 5 Beds 3 Baths | $525,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,600 Square Feet | Built in 1995

Desirable 5 bedroom, 3 bath home on a quiet cul-de-sac in the Lewiston orchards. This 2600 sq. ft. home is perfect for entertaining with an open concept main level. The kitchen features stainless steel appliances and breakfast bar. Sliding glass door from the Dining room leads to a large covered patio with a backyard that is perfect for gardening, with 4 large stone/stucco planting boxes. Main floor also features the Primary on suite, utility room with access to the 2 car garage, an additional bathroom and 2 more bedrooms. Downstairs features 2 more bedrooms a large family room and another bathroom. With additional space for an office or gym.

729 Linden Ave., Lewiston, 83501 4 Beds 3 Baths | $370,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,976 Square Feet | Built in 1971

Home with a POOL! Orchards location in a quiet neighborhood. Short distance walk to McGhee school with very lite traffic. This home features vaulted ceilings throughout the main level, large master bedroom, walk-out basement, & oversized 2 car garage. 10' Gunite Pool recently recoated. There is a 13'x13' pool room/4th bedroom with a shower & sink. Use the space to best suit your needs. 18x30 covered patio. Pellet stove in the basement. Partial wrap around deck. Lot is just over 1/3 acre with vehicle accessibility on both sides. Mature trees in the front with lots of room for a shop in the back.

