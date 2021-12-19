Check out these homes for sale in Sedalia now

(Sedalia, MO) If you’re thinking about buying or just wondering what kind of homes are on the market, check out these listings in Sedalia. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

236 S Harrison, Sedalia, 65301 2 Beds 1 Bath | $55,000 | Single Family Residence | 828 Square Feet | Built in 1955

This two bedroom, one bathroom home is move-in ready. This property has a single car detached garage with off-street parking and a large backyard. Great investment opportunity.

400 S Park, Sedalia, 65301 1 Bed 1 Bath | $249,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,144 Square Feet | Built in 1920

Well maintained historic building converted to a beautiful one bedroom (could possibly be two) living space on a double lot. Partial basement with concrete ceiling which makes it a great storm shelter. Front portion has been used in the past as retail space and is zoned commercial. Could be used for a second bedroom or whatever your imagination could come up with. Upstairs bedroom loft with exposed brick walls . Living area open to kitchen .As you walk through the house to the rear you will find your greenhouse garden area and the two car attached garage .This is a one of a kind home . Don't miss your opportunity to own this historic building/home. Call me today to schedule your showing . Pre-qualified buyers only.

1309 W 3Rd, Sedalia, 65301 5 Beds 2 Baths | $287,900 | Single Family Residence | 4,109 Square Feet | Built in 1904

Living Large in this early 1900's Old World Charmer! Resting on a Large corner lot overlooking Liberty Park, This home is loaded with character. Grand entry foyer and living room with ornate staircase, 10' ceilings, professionally refinished Hardwood floors and 8' pocket doors throughout. Formal dining room with ornate fireplace and large bay wall of windows. Completely remodeled kitchen with new cabinets, granite counter tops, pantry and all stainless steel appliances. 2 main floor bedrooms and full bath with tiled shower. Second level with Foyer, Large family room and balcony overlooking City Park. Second floor consists of 3 more bedrooms, Foyer, Large family room, Office and full bath with clawfoot bathtub and shower wand. Sunroom overlooking privacy fenced backyard. Finished third level studio/Craft room or could be 5th bedroom. Dual zoned central heating and cooling with 90+ high efficiency gas furnaces (2 units), full basement, front and back stairwell from main level to second level. Professionally painted exterior. Move in ready home in excellent condition!

2007 S Harrison, Sedalia, 65301 2 Beds 1 Bath | $134,000 | Single Family Residence | 928 Square Feet | Built in 1953

You're going to love this beautifully updated two bedroom home located on the southwest part of town. The refinished, hardwood floors glow under the recessed lighting and fresh paint. The kitchen has been updated with new cabinets and granite countertops. The kitchen is equipped with a dishwasher, electric stove/range, and microwave. The bathroom has been completely redone with tile floors that match the kitchen. The laundry area sits just off of the kitchen as you enter from the garage. The garage is equipped with an automatic door and has a back door to the fenced backyard. The spacious backyard also has a small shed for extra storage. Please remember to watch the 3D tour.

