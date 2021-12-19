Take a look at these homes on the market in Tehachapi

(Tehachapi, CA) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Tehachapi will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

20725 Sasia Road, Tehachapi, 93561 3 Beds 2 Baths | $960,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,654 Square Feet | Built in 1969

Equestrian Dream!!! This property offers approx 60 acres in 3 separate parcels! Approx. 1654 square footage 3B/2B Rustic Home nestled against the mountains & overlooking gorgeous valley views. Home has recently been upgraded updated w/ quartz countertops, new kitchen cabinetry, updated bathrooms along with tasteful upgrades & new luxury vinyl plank flooring throughout.Sprawling & Versatile Ranch/Farmland that is Ag zoned with water rights. 2 water wells including a 10,000 gallon holding tank. Multiple pastures with loafing sheds. Fenced/cross fenced. 8 stall barn with runs, including a foaling stall & ranch hand living quarters. Hay barn, Arena, Two Announcers booth, 90' round pen, hot walker, wash rack. Additional 2 stall barn w/ feed & tack storage up by the residence. Large tool shed with lighted work area. Pond. Detached garage with attached workshop & 3 stall carport.Reports: Septic tanks(2) have been certified/ main house pumped, Clear Termite, Well test and survey.

328 W D Street, Tehachapi, 93561 5 Beds 3 Baths | $445,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,837 Square Feet | Built in 1939

Must See in Tehachapi!! Great opportunity for lots of living space right close to town! Charming Craftsman with a little Victorian Style home featuring over 2800 sqft of living space. This home offers all the good stuff that stucco boxes just don't. Large bedrooms, wonderful character, and generous lot! Floor plan features a Full bathroom and bedroom located on the first level, rustic island kitchen with huge dining area that looks over and across an expansive family room with bar area and fireplace. Once you go upstairs, you will find very generous bedrooms including a gigantic master suite with an awesome, spacious, and rustic master bathroom with huge soaker tub and is that a Sauna?. Detached garage has been partially converted and offers some nice versatility. On a lot nearly 10,000 sqft in size, the convenient location provides great walkable access to local amenities.

22351 Fontana Street, Tehachapi, 93561 3 Beds 2 Baths | $399,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,221 Square Feet | Built in 1973

Look no further, This stunning home sits in Golden Hills area of Tehachapi with spectacular views of the hills and valleys. This spacious home encompasses 2221 sq. ft of exceptional living. It has 3 large bedrooms, 2 bathrooms that have been lightly remodeled, formal Living and dining areas, and small office space. The exterior was manicured yards for entertaining. There is so much to see and enjoy.

736 Silver Oak Drive, Tehachapi, 93561 4 Beds 2 Baths | $334,500 | Single Family Residence | 1,330 Square Feet | Built in 1987

Tehachapi life is waiting for you. This 1330sqft, 4- bedroom, 2-bath home sits in a nice neighborhood, just literal minutes from all of what Tehachapi has to offer. Shopping, Tehachapi historical sites, and local events are close at hand. The home features a nice kitchen, with desirable countertops that are open to the living room, as well as a comfortable and private back yard with a covered patio. See this home and make it yours, as homes in our wonderful community sell fast.

