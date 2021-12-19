ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenville, TX

Top homes for sale in Greenville

 2 days ago

(Greenville, TX) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in Greenville than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

These listings are from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1pue9V_0dR5pQMG00

3810 Mcdougal, Greenville, 75401

3 Beds 2 Baths | $278,999 | Single Family Residence | 1,862 Square Feet | Built in 2021

Corner Lot Just Blocks From Hwy 380, Takes you Straight to Mckinney, Little Elm, ETC. Blocks away from Down Town Greenville. Close Highways are 380,69. Public park just down the road great for Fishing, Walks, Picnics, and a dog park. Nearby Schools are L.P Waters ,Carver Elementary , Greenville Middle School. In an area with new builds and freshly remodeled homes.

For open house information, contact Francisco Aguinaga, Keller Williams NO. Collin Cty at 972-562-8883

Copyright © 2021 North Texas Real Estate Information Systems, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-NTREIS-14630370)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1p1aH5_0dR5pQMG00

3179 Fm 499, Greenville, 75401

3 Beds 2 Baths | $400,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,510 Square Feet | Built in 1994

Here is you chance for your own mini ranchette. Well maintained 3 bedroom, 2 bath home on 7 acres. Huge screened in porch. Outdoor fire pit or entertainment area. Barn. Round pen. Some pipe fencing. You can be to Dallas in about an hour.

For open house information, contact Quay Throgmorton, HRC Realty at 903-450-7273

Copyright © 2021 North Texas Real Estate Information Systems, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-NTREIS-14679594)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2DDoTq_0dR5pQMG00

3615 College Street, Greenville, 75401

3 Beds 2 Baths | $241,888 | Single Family Residence | 1,617 Square Feet | Built in 2021

Brand New Construction Frame stage began 12-2-21. Granite counter tops, custom built cabinets, LVP and carpet flooring, 2 car garage. MUST SEE!!-Plans are subject to change throughout construction. Open living concept. Realtor must attend showings. THIS IS A CONSTRUCTION SITE. Show at your own risk. Be careful where you step. Buyer to verify schools.

For open house information, contact Jennifer Sharp, Century 21 Premier Group at 903-856-7262

Copyright © 2021 North Texas Real Estate Information Systems, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-NTREIS-14719546)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2seFJH_0dR5pQMG00

4016 Sayle Street, Greenville, 75401

3 Beds 2 Baths | $165,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,192 Square Feet | Built in 1990

This cute gem has been recently renovated to include new paint, new flooring, new fixtures and a brand new roof. Check out this ceiling in the kitchen! Enjoy family gatherings by the wood burning fireplace while you prepare your holiday meals in the modern farmhouse inspired kitchen. Located in a quiet neighborhood this adorable home is ready to welcome new owners. Call today to schedule a tour.

For open house information, contact Johnny Arriago, Avignon Realty at 972-792-0004

Copyright © 2021 North Texas Real Estate Information Systems, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-NTREIS-14718385)

See more property details

