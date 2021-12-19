Check out these Arcadia homes on the market

(Arcadia, FL) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, there aren’t many reasons not to check out one of these homes on the market in Arcadia. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

13330 Sw Pembroke Circle N, Lake Suzy, 34269 3 Beds 2 Baths | $275,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,566 Square Feet | Built in 2002

Home has been well kept and MOVE IN READY! Beautiful kitchen suite replaced in 2018 and range in 2020. Also the A/C unit is 3 years old. Sit on the back lanai and enjoy your coffee with a cute picket fence in the back yard. No neighbors in the back or to the right of the home. Home is located in a great neighborhood with easy access to Interstate 75 to Punta Airport, beaches, shopping, Fisherman's Village and much more!!! Do not miss out on this one, not many homes come available in this area and this is your chance!

5769 Sw Smith Avenue, Arcadia, 34266 2 Beds 1 Bath | $1,459,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,200 Square Feet | Built in 1979

TRULY RARE CHANCE TO PURCHASE YOUR VERY OWN PRIVATE RANCH MEASURING OVER 139 ACRES! Surrounded by breathtaking scenery and abundant wildlife, Wagon Wheel Ranch is every outdoor enthusiast's dream! This sanctuary features a two bedroom country cottage along with enough barns, stables, corrals, water troughs and ranch equipment to support livestock operations or any ranching adventure you may have. You will love the cookhouse that features a brick oven, kitchen, and covered space with picnic tables for all of your entertaining needs! The country cottage is quaint and would be perfect for the ranch manager's home or make it your own private retreat! This land hosts lush grass, untamed beauty and an abundance of recreational opportunities! There is plenty of space to play, grow orchards, plant a garden, go off the grid, build the home of your dreams, or make this property into the most productive farm/ranch! Properties this size very rarely come available, so contact your real estate agent ASAP!

1508 Hwy 31, Arcadia, 34266 2 Beds 1 Bath | $349,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,232 Square Feet | Built in 1956

Incredible investment opportunity! This property is currently used as a rental, but is zoned Commercial Neighborhood! This is a 1.26 acre piece of property, with highway frontage! The home is over 1800 total square feet, and sits on a corner lot! You could buy it and use it as your primary home while building long-term value in the property. Or, you could run a business of your own with highway frontage and easy access to Arcadia. With this unique property, the opportunities are endless! Call now to schedule a showing of this one-of-a-kind property!

1110 Ne Childress Ave, Arcadia, 34266 3 Beds 2 Baths | $199,000 | Manufactured Home | 1,772 Square Feet | Built in 1995

Live in the country with just a short drive into town. This lovely country home is Over 1700 sq ft under air. Very spacious and open split floor plan. It has been well maintained and there are a lot of updates. Large open kitchen oak cabinets with a convenient island. Master suite with a garden tub, separate shower and double sink vanities. Live on over an acre of Land that is all cleared with some beautiful oak & assorted exotic fruit trees ideal for BBQ's or just enjoying the Florida lifestyle. The split floor plan is great for family living. A huge living room with wood burning fireplace is just right for cool evenings. The kitchen pass-through counter makes entertaining guests a snap! Inside Laundry room convenient to kitchen for easy laundry chores. Deck in back is great for barbeque with quick access to dining areas. Home situated almost in the center of the property. 16x22 concrete pad ideal for barn/workshop and still have room to park boats. Enjoy the space and freedom this property has to offer. NO DEED RESTRICTIONS.

