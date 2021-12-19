Take a look at these homes for sale in Ardmore
(Ardmore, OK) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Ardmore will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.
Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:
Cozy 3 bedrooms, 1 bathroom, bonus room with separate laundry. This brick home is move in ready! Call today
For open house information, contact Rebecca Gleason, Keller Williams Realty Ardmore at 580-319-7425
Project Home! Would be a great house to flip or to rent for an Investor. 2 bed 1 bath, kitchen, living area, and laundry room. House is being sold "AS IS"
For open house information, contact Phillip Whitthorne, 580 Realty LLC at 580-877-7653
3BR 2.5 BA home in Green Briar Addition. 2 story home with 2 living areas. Remodeled. Fenced back yard. Storage area in carport with additional storage building outside. Patio. Plainview schools.
For open house information, contact Tom Love, Keller Williams Realty Ardmore at 580-319-7425
Charming Original 1931 Craftsman-style home with spacious rooms in SW Ardmore. Original crown molding with oversized baseboards and trim are throughout the home. This home has a large formal dining room and a separate breakfast area. The mud room has original shaker cabinetry. The bedrooms have a lot of natural lighting and custom blinds for each window. The floors have recently been carpeted and have hardwood flooring underneath. A stg bldg & fruit trees are in the back yard. Appliances negotiable.
For open house information, contact Tom Love, Keller Williams Realty Ardmore at 580-319-7425
Comments / 0