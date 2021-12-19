Take a look at these homes for sale in Ardmore

(Ardmore, OK) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Ardmore will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

507 Cottonwood, Ardmore, 73401 3 Beds 1 Bath | $129,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,448 Square Feet | Built in 1955

Cozy 3 bedrooms, 1 bathroom, bonus room with separate laundry. This brick home is move in ready! Call today

For open house information, contact Rebecca Gleason, Keller Williams Realty Ardmore at 580-319-7425

401 Ne 7Th Avenue, Ardmore, 73401 2 Beds 1 Bath | $37,500 | Single Family Residence | 996 Square Feet | Built in 1945

Project Home! Would be a great house to flip or to rent for an Investor. 2 bed 1 bath, kitchen, living area, and laundry room. House is being sold "AS IS"

For open house information, contact Phillip Whitthorne, 580 Realty LLC at 580-877-7653

1421 John Road, Ardmore, 73401 3 Beds 3 Baths | $149,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,798 Square Feet | Built in 1974

3BR 2.5 BA home in Green Briar Addition. 2 story home with 2 living areas. Remodeled. Fenced back yard. Storage area in carport with additional storage building outside. Patio. Plainview schools.

For open house information, contact Tom Love, Keller Williams Realty Ardmore at 580-319-7425

316 K Street Sw, Ardmore, 73401 3 Beds 1 Bath | $119,500 | Single Family Residence | 1,578 Square Feet | Built in 1931

Charming Original 1931 Craftsman-style home with spacious rooms in SW Ardmore. Original crown molding with oversized baseboards and trim are throughout the home. This home has a large formal dining room and a separate breakfast area. The mud room has original shaker cabinetry. The bedrooms have a lot of natural lighting and custom blinds for each window. The floors have recently been carpeted and have hardwood flooring underneath. A stg bldg & fruit trees are in the back yard. Appliances negotiable.

For open house information, contact Tom Love, Keller Williams Realty Ardmore at 580-319-7425