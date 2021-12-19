On the hunt for a home in Paris? These houses are on the market

(Paris, TX) If you’re thinking about buying or just wondering what kind of homes are on the market, check out these listings in Paris. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

3935 Jefferson Road, Paris, 75460 3 Beds 2 Baths | $179,500 | Single Family Residence | 1,615 Square Feet | Built in None

Nice house in great location convenient to loop, schools, industries and hospital! Good investment opportunity or starter home. Gigantic back yard. 2 living areas with many possibilities! Brand new 30 yr roof installed 12/1/2021!

1855 Cedar, Paris, 75460 2 Beds 1 Bath | $67,500 | Single Family Residence | 1,296 Square Feet | Built in None

2bedroom1bath brick with enclosed garage. Could be used as 3rd bedroom or game area. Large fenced backyard, close to PJC and shopping

433 W Washington Street, Paris, 75460 4 Beds 3 Baths | $299,900 | Single Family Residence | 4,490 Square Feet | Built in 1890

BUILT IN 1890, THIS HOME HAS BEEN UPDATED WITH THE THINGS THAT MAKE LIFE EASY FOR US IN THIS CENTURY SUCH AS CENTRAL HEAT AND AIR, A MODERN KITCHEN, AND OF COURSE UPDATED BATHROOMS. OWNED BY THE SAME COUPLE FOR DECADES, THEY HAVE WORKED TO RETAIN THAT GRACIOUS VICTORIAN FLAVOR INCLUDING PAINT COLORS, WALL PAPER, BEAUTIFUL WOODWORK & DOORS, AND WOOD FLOORING WITH THE NATURAL GRAIN STILL EXPOSED. ENTERTAINING GUESTS BEGINS IN THE LARGE ENTRY ROOM WHERE YOU CAN VIEW THE STAIRCASE, THE BAY WINDOW, OR MOVE INTO ONE OF THE LIVING AREAS. TWO DINING ROOMS MAKE FEEDING A CROWD EASY. FOR SMALLER ENTERTAINING THERE IS EVEN A COURTING ROOM. COME MAKE THIS A PART OF YOUR PERSONAL HISTORY.

3625 W Houston, Paris, 75460 3 Beds 2 Baths | $265,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,878 Square Feet | Built in 1988

Newly updated and remodeled ! A must see ! You will fall in love with the outdoor entertaining this home provides ! Over 1800 sq ft this is a perfect starter home or can accomadate a large family !Garage features wifi, opener and RV hook up and slab beside the house ! Call to see today !

