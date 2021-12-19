ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Paris, TX

On the hunt for a home in Paris? These houses are on the market

Paris Today
Paris Today
 2 days ago

(Paris, TX) If you’re thinking about buying or just wondering what kind of homes are on the market, check out these listings in Paris. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0cLymg_0dR5pNxJ00

3935 Jefferson Road, Paris, 75460

3 Beds 2 Baths | $179,500 | Single Family Residence | 1,615 Square Feet | Built in None

Nice house in great location convenient to loop, schools, industries and hospital! Good investment opportunity or starter home. Gigantic back yard. 2 living areas with many possibilities! Brand new 30 yr roof installed 12/1/2021!

For open house information, contact Sherrie Holbert, C-21 EXECUTIVE REALTY at 903-785-6427

Copyright © 2021 Paris Board of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-PTXMLS-35794)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0nG6wo_0dR5pNxJ00

1855 Cedar, Paris, 75460

2 Beds 1 Bath | $67,500 | Single Family Residence | 1,296 Square Feet | Built in None

2bedroom1bath brick with enclosed garage. Could be used as 3rd bedroom or game area. Large fenced backyard, close to PJC and shopping

For open house information, contact Jerry Dicken, RIVER VALLEY PROPERTIES at 903-785-7737

Copyright © 2021 Paris Board of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-PTXMLS-35648)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Z2jMQ_0dR5pNxJ00

433 W Washington Street, Paris, 75460

4 Beds 3 Baths | $299,900 | Single Family Residence | 4,490 Square Feet | Built in 1890

BUILT IN 1890, THIS HOME HAS BEEN UPDATED WITH THE THINGS THAT MAKE LIFE EASY FOR US IN THIS CENTURY SUCH AS CENTRAL HEAT AND AIR, A MODERN KITCHEN, AND OF COURSE UPDATED BATHROOMS. OWNED BY THE SAME COUPLE FOR DECADES, THEY HAVE WORKED TO RETAIN THAT GRACIOUS VICTORIAN FLAVOR INCLUDING PAINT COLORS, WALL PAPER, BEAUTIFUL WOODWORK & DOORS, AND WOOD FLOORING WITH THE NATURAL GRAIN STILL EXPOSED. ENTERTAINING GUESTS BEGINS IN THE LARGE ENTRY ROOM WHERE YOU CAN VIEW THE STAIRCASE, THE BAY WINDOW, OR MOVE INTO ONE OF THE LIVING AREAS. TWO DINING ROOMS MAKE FEEDING A CROWD EASY. FOR SMALLER ENTERTAINING THERE IS EVEN A COURTING ROOM. COME MAKE THIS A PART OF YOUR PERSONAL HISTORY.

For open house information, contact Vic Ressler, Century 21 Executive Realty at 903-785-6427

Copyright © 2021 North Texas Real Estate Information Systems, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-NTREIS-14696183)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3CVRe0_0dR5pNxJ00

3625 W Houston, Paris, 75460

3 Beds 2 Baths | $265,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,878 Square Feet | Built in 1988

Newly updated and remodeled ! A must see ! You will fall in love with the outdoor entertaining this home provides ! Over 1800 sq ft this is a perfect starter home or can accomadate a large family !Garage features wifi, opener and RV hook up and slab beside the house ! Call to see today !

For open house information, contact Krandy Buie, Hometown Real Est. at 903-885-9555

Copyright © 2021 North Texas Real Estate Information Systems, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-NTREIS-14710518)

See more property details

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

Biden to deliver free tests to battle surging Omicron

WASHINGTON, Dec 21 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden announced on Tuesday more federal vaccination and testing sites to tackle a surge in COVID-19 driven by the Omicron variant, and said 500 million free at-home rapid tests will be available to Americans starting in January. Biden offered both a warning...
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Business
Local
Texas Real Estate
City
Paris, TX
Paris, TX
Real Estate
Paris, TX
Business
NBC News

FDA approves first injectable HIV prevention drug

The Food and Drug Administration has approved the first long-acting injectable medication for use as pre-exposure prevention, or PrEP, against HIV, the agency announced Monday. Apretude, the new drug, is an injectable given every two months as an alternative to HIV prevention pills, like Truvada and Descovy, which have been...
HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Open House#Personal History#Pjc#Rv
The Hill

Fauci on Fox's Jesse Watters: He 'should be fired on the spot'

Anthony Fauci , the nation's leading infectious disease doctor, is calling for the firing of a prominent host on Fox News following comments the host made suggesting activists ambush Fauci and go for a rhetorical "kill shot" to his credibility. At an event for the conservative grassroots organization Turning Point...
ENTERTAINMENT
Paris Today

Paris Today

Paris, TX
135
Followers
328
Post
9K+
Views
ABOUT

With Paris Today, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy