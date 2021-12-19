Check out these Durango homes on the market

(Durango, CO) If you’re thinking about buying or just wondering what kind of homes are on the market, check out these listings in Durango. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

365 S Tamarron, Durango, 81301 1 Bed 2 Baths | $425,000 | Condominium | 1,279 Square Feet | Built in None

Mary M Rigby, RE/MAX Pinnacle, C: 970-946-4975, maryrigby@remax.net, http://www.homesindurango.com: Beautiful 1 bedroom 2 bath condo at Tamarron which is on the golf course with views of hole #5 of the Glacier Club golf course (Valley Course) as well as incredible mountain views. The open concept design is great for entertaining. The kitchen has an oven/range, dishwasher, microwave and full size refrigerator as well as a large breakfast bar. There is a dining area adjacent to the kitchen with room for a large dining room table. The living area has a soaring vaulted ceiling and sliding doors that open to a large deck providing the perfect place for outdoor entertaining or just relaxing and enjoying the peace and quiet and mountain and golf course views. You can easily make a private bedroom on the main level. Upstairs is a large master suite with a soaring vaulted ceiling, walk in closet and a private bath with tub/shower combination. There is also a loft accessed from the master suite that is a great place for kids to sleep. This condo is being sold furnished with a few exclusions. This would make a great second home and vacation rental providing additional income when you are not using it. Located between Durango and the Purgatory Ski Resort Tamarron is a perfect location for a second home/vacation rental. There is a shuttle from Tamarron to the Purgatory Ski Resort in the winter. Vacation rentals are allowed and the front desk at the main lodge is open 24/7. The Mine Shaft restaurant is at the Valley Clubhouse. There is a state of the art exercise facility, spa, indoor and outdoor pools, tennis courts and plenty of open space for hiking, biking, etc. Social memberships and golf memberships are available at very reasonable prices for use of the exercise facilities, spa, indoor and outdoor pools, tennis courts and the Valley golf course. Telephone and high speed fiber optic internet (Cedar Networks) are $56.59 per month and Direct TV is $30.02 per month. Tamarron truly is a year round resort with golf in the summer and mountain biking at Purgatory Ski Resort and world class skiing in the winter and Purgatory Ski Resort

83 Whispering Pines Circle, Durango, 81301 5 Beds 4 Baths | $1,895,000 | Single Family Residence | 5,516 Square Feet | Built in None

Michelle L Brown, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Western Colorado Properties, C: 970-759-6958, michelle@homesforsaledurango.com, michelle.homesforsaledurango.com: The home of the Phoenix Rising is perched on a rim lot with magnificent views of the mountains and expansive views of the Animas River as it winds through the valley. Located in Timberline View Estates on a quiet hilltop, this home features walls of windows and five decks to take in the breathtaking views. Privacy like this is extremely rare so close to town. Beautiful walking paths surround the home, and miles of hiking and biking trails are minutes away. Santa Fe in style, the exterior is a natural colored stucco and was completely redone in 2011. The home exterior and grounds have been updated for fire mitigation. The generously sized two car garage has a full basement providing a workshop and plenty of space for projects and storage, as well as 4 uncovered parking spaces. This home is known for its style and grace. Walk down the slate steps to the grand entrance. The main living area of the home is designed with an open concept kitchen updated in 2017, formal dining room with art shelving, living room, cozy fireplace, library, and laundry. Massive windows draw the eyes out to the majestic mountain and valley landscape. Upstairs are 3 bedrooms, including the large master suite with a fireplace and private deck. The two additional upstairs bedrooms have a private deck and full bathroom (bedrooms 2 and 3 were formerly an in-law suite with kitchen and could be reconverted). Downstairs, there is the turret sitting room, media room, two bedrooms, and one full bathroom with heated floor finished in 2015. Also has a recirculating fan that moves air nicely throughout the home. Step outside to enjoy the awe-inspiring view and landscaped backyard with built in flower beds, a grassy area for the kids to play, a dog run and invisible fence for your pets. This home lives large and is one-of-a-kind. Home of the Phoenix Rising awaits.

273 Hay Barn Road, Durango, 81301 3 Beds 2 Baths | $750,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,995 Square Feet | Built in None

Max T Hutcheson, The Wells Group of Durango, Inc., C: 970-769-7392, max@thedurangoteam.com, http://maxhutcheson.com/: This quality home offers single-level living in the pines - only minutes from downtown Durango. 3 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms, Office/Den, and a 3 Car Garage! Upgrades include: Stainless Steel Appliances, Kitchen Backsplash, LED Undercabinet Lights, Quartz Countertops in Kitchen and Baths, Ceramic Tile in Baths & Laundry, Engineered Hardwood Floor in: Main Living Areas, Master Bedroom with patio door, and Office/Den, Carpet in Guest Bedrooms, Walk-in Master Shower with Tile Surround and Glass Door, Additional Linen Cabinet in Master Bath, Livingroom Gas Fireplace with Rusted Metal Accent, Barn Doors in Master and Laundry, Nest Thermostat, Fans in Living Room and Master, French Doors to the Office/Den, and Laundry Room will Have Added Lower Cabinets with a Formica Counter Top and a Stainless Steel Sink. The depiction of the site plans, building foot prints, floor plans, elevations and renderings shown within the MLS are for illustration purposes only and are subject to revision by the seller.

772 Oso Grande, Durango, 81301 3 Beds 3 Baths | $875,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,846 Square Feet | Built in None

Justin D Osborn, The Wells Group of Durango, Inc., O: 970-946-3935, justin@wellsgroupdurango.com, http://southwestcoloradoranchbrokers.com/: As of November 21, 2021 this property is in a multiple offer situation. Highest and best offers due no later than 12:00 Noon MST on November 23, 2021. 2846 sq ft custom home on 4+ private acres located right next to Durango city limits. This property offers a rural setting about as close to Durango as you can possibly get. The home sits on a knoll with fabulous southern exposure and amazing views to the north. Huge deck for outdoor dining and entertaining. Gorgeous master suite is on the main level. RV pad has electric, septic, and water hookups. Annual taxes are $2,542.16. Road Maintenance dues are $700 a year. Located at 6880' elevation with fabulous year round access. Be sure to check out the 3D floorplan.

