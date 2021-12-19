Take a look at these homes for sale in Wentzville

(Wentzville, MO) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, there aren’t many reasons not to check out one of these homes on the market in Wentzville. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

257 Old Stone Ct, O'Fallon, 63368 4 Beds 4 Baths | $359,900 | Single Family Residence | 3,874 Square Feet | Built in 1995

ONE OF A KIND LAKE-FRONT LOT! Bring your outdoor adventurous side & love of nature to this ONLY home in Monticello subdivision with a private dock on a large subdivision lake/pond. This gem also backs to thick grove of trees for complete privacy & offers views like you are living the vacation life! Plus you get an additional outdoor living space on your deck, prime culdesac lot & largest Washington model. You are greeted with a soaring 2-story entry & t-stair. Office & formal DR lead into FR w/gas FP & open kit w/SS appliances. Upstairs offers 2nd family space in loft & 4 extra large BRs. Finished WO LL includes a huge FR, game room & 1/2 BA. Freshly painted ML & UL. Fridge, W/D, pool table, air hockey table, baseball game, home gym & bar included, so you are set for fun on move-in day. Owner's suite BR furniture can stay! The subdivision enhances the family fun with 3 pools w/summer swim team for kids, tennis courts, clubhouse, walking trails & lakes.

For open house information, contact Diane Rumbo, Berkshire Hathaway Alliance at 332-466-3

10477 Walnut Lane, Foristell, 63348 3 Beds 2 Baths | $275,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,700 Square Feet | Built in 2003

Welcome to INCLINE VILLAGE, RESORT style living with 18 hole golf course, gorgeous lakes, and breathtaking amenities. This charming 3 bedroom, 2 bath Ranch style home has 2 car garage and located on a private lot that backs to trees. It is sure to impress any buyer! Open floor plan with wood entry foyer plus soaring vaulted ceiling great room that includes gas fireplace. Neutral décor, wood floors & carpeting throughout. Vaulted Kitchen offers custom 42” cabinets, center island, stainless steel appliances and oversized main floor laundry in addition to a bay window exit to deck. Eat in breakfast area plus formal dining room is just what you are looking for. Primary Suite includes ceiling fan, walk in closet plus separate tub & shower. Main Floor is complete with 2 additional bedrooms both with double closet space & full hall/guest bath. Walkout Lower Level is ready for your finishing touches. Backyard has level play area that’s also perfect for a fire pit or outdoor entertainment.

For open house information, contact Sheri Wolfe, Keller Williams Chesterfield at 534-810-0

12 Green Park Lane, O'Fallon, 63366 2 Beds 3 Baths | $249,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,262 Square Feet | Built in 2001

Welcome home to this magnificent 2 bed, 2.5 bath villa with unique customization throughout. Foyer greets you with a rustic shiplap wall adjacent to wall of coat hooks and cubbies. The hardwood floors that greet you are impressive as a back ground to the unique farmhouse-chic style featuring 6 inch baseboards. Soaring ceilings in the living room open up to the breakfast room and kitchen. Bright kitchen features granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, pantry and laundry through sliding barn door. Master bedroom with shiplap wall, full bathroom, and walk-in closet. The second bedroom has a bay window and wood flooring. Lower level is beautifully finished with open recreation area, family room with brick gas fireplace, cabinets with space for a small fridge/cooler, and custom shiplap ceiling with ceiling fan. Additional room can be used as sleeping area or office and has a built-in wall safe. Composite deck and fully fenced yard completes this ready to move in Villa.

For open house information, contact Tammy Campbell, Keller Williams Realty West at 229-850-0

539 Pioneer Drive, St Peters, 63376 3 Beds 2 Baths | $260,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,182 Square Feet | Built in 1986

Welcome home to this 3 bedroom, 2 bath ranch with a split-bedroom floorplan. Located in the heart of St. Peters, you will love the space this home has to offer. The large vaulted great room has a floor-to-ceiling fireplace with built-in shelving and beautiful luxury vinyl plank flooring. The kitchen was remodeled with hickory American Woodmark cabinets with the small details kept in mind, including pull-out pantry shelving and pull-out trash can. It also has stainless steel appliances, all staying for the next owner. The master bedroom suite features 2 clothes closets, a linen closet and full bath with shower. The 2nd and 3rd bedrooms complete the main floor with a full bathroom. The finished lower level features an immense great room, a sleeping area and a rough-in bath ready to complete. The level backyard fenced, backing to the local elementary school. You will immediately feel how well the home has been taken care of over the years.

For open house information, contact Julie Colin, Berkshire Hathaway Select at 720-110-0