Check out these Searcy homes on the market

(Searcy, AR) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Searcy will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

1205 Academy Avenue, Searcy, 72143 2 Beds 1 Bath | $35,000 | Single Family Residence | 672 Square Feet | Built in 1950

Are you ready for an investment property or a fixer upper? Don't miss this one located on West Center. The property is sold "as is" for cash or an in-house bank loan.

For open house information, contact Liz Howell, Dalrymple at 501-268-2445

200 Jennifer Lane, Searcy, 72143 3 Beds 3 Baths | $182,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,203 Square Feet | Built in 1990

Great home with lots of storage. Custom built by William Gross. Extremely large living room and master bedroom. Bedrooms are split. And it has a great sunroom that was added. Kitchen and large breakfast room. Good size Laundry Room with a wash basin and the 1/2 bath. 2 car garage has LOTS of storage in it as well as a bonus "storage room" or office. Also, a storage building in the backyard! Privacy fenced. Rainbird watering system for yard. Home is in great condition and ready for you to move into!

For open house information, contact Robert Cargile, Cargile Auctions/Real Estate at 501-268-7653

2821 W Country Club Road, Searcy, 72143 5 Beds 2 Baths | $299,900 | Single Family Residence | 3,412 Square Feet | Built in 1988

This beautiful cabin style home is located within a golf carts ride from the Searcy Country club. This home features 5 bedrooms, 2 baths, a bonus room, a 30x30 shop with electric and 1.38 acres. Enjoy the conveniences the country club offers including the golf course, pool, and tennis courts without having to worry about the covenants or HOA fees. This home is move in ready. SEE AGENT REMARKS

For open house information, contact Cody Larque, Green Light Realty at 501-278-6140

101 S Oak Street, Mcrae, 72102 3 Beds 2 Baths | $75,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,312 Square Feet | Built in 1997

This three bedroom, two bath with a split floor plan has NEW in 2021 ROOF, outside ELECTRIC BOX, WATER HEATER!! Energy efficient low-e double hung vinyl windows throughout. Gas stove. Fridge to convey. Two carport. Fully fenced. Storage building. Currently tenant occupied with a good rental history. Perfect for investors looking to build their portfolio!

For open house information, contact Sara Lynn, IRealty Arkansas - Sherwood at 501-392-6298