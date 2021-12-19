ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waycross, GA

Take a look at these homes on the market in Waycross

Waycross Today
Waycross Today
 2 days ago

(Waycross, GA) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in Waycross than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3sFAmk_0dR5pJQP00

3475 Floyd Drive, Blackshear, 31516

3 Beds 2 Baths | $164,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,242 Square Feet | Built in 1962

!HELLLOOOO BLACKSHEAR ! GET it before it's GONE!! This 3 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom is Located in Pierce County— BLACKSHEAR GA Home Is situated on 2 acres with additional hookups for camper or mobile home. It also has producing pecans tress and fruit trees. Would make a great first home or forever home, This home has TONS of charm just waiting for you! Call your Realtor NOW!

For open house information, contact Merina Spell, Alderman Realty at 912-337-4736

Copyright © 2021 Southeast Georgia Board of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-SEGAMLS-31022)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hljwo_0dR5pJQP00

3641 Carswell Avenue, Waycross, 31503

3 Beds 2 Baths | $599,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,492 Square Feet | Built in 2016

Are you ready to enjoy both privacy and also the convenience of being on the fringes of town? This log-cabin style home, resting on 81.24 acres, will catch anyone's eye who passes by it. Privately-gated with two fully-stocked ponds, this house is ready to become your home. When entering you will find yourself in a cozy living room with direct access to a bathroom and two of the bedrooms. A hallway takes you to an open-space kitchen and dining area with a unique bar to match the beautiful wooden theme displayed throughout the dwelling. The primary bedroom showcases a large walk-in closet, dressing area, and bathroom with two vanities. A large walk-in laundry room and two more rooms that can be used as flexible spaces are found downstairs. A closed-in garage takes you to a set of stairs leading to two bonus rooms; in addition, there's a 1500-square-foot building that you can use for anything you wish or need.

For open house information, contact Sheri Bashlor, South + East Properties at 912-268-3105

Copyright © 2021 Southeast Georgia Board of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-SEGAMLS-30535)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3l8O0s_0dR5pJQP00

3873 Scapa Road, Waycross, 31503

3 Beds 1 Bath | $225,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,814 Square Feet | Built in 1945

CHECK THIS OUT! TWO homes in ONE on 10.28 Acres in WARE COUNTY! The second home is a 1992 CLAYTON HOMES SUNBURST 28x70 (1960 sq feet) currently rented. This property could be used as investment or multiple families to live side by side. The 10.28 Acres includes producing pecan trees, a NEW metal barn 42x60 and much more! Come check out these two homes, the options are endless. Conveniently located off US-1. Only 8 miles from Downtown Waycross. Call your Realtor TODAY!

For open house information, contact Merina Spell, Alderman Realty at 912-337-4736

Copyright © 2021 Southeast Georgia Board of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-SEGAMLS-30787)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31jwNo_0dR5pJQP00

809 Fern St., Waycross, 31501

3 Beds 2 Baths | $129,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,968 Square Feet | Built in 1948

Nice home with fenced yard in a prime location. You do not want to miss out on this!

For open house information, contact KIRBY MALONE, RE/MAX COBBLESTONE at 912-490-7629

Copyright © 2021 Southeast Georgia Board of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-SEGAMLS-30615)

See more property details

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

Biden to deliver free tests to battle surging Omicron

WASHINGTON, Dec 21 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden announced on Tuesday more federal vaccination and testing sites to tackle a surge in COVID-19 driven by the Omicron variant, and said 500 million free at-home rapid tests will be available to Americans starting in January. Biden offered both a warning...
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Georgia State
Georgia Real Estate
City
Waycross, GA
County
Pierce County, GA
Local
Georgia Business
NBC News

FDA approves first injectable HIV prevention drug

The Food and Drug Administration has approved the first long-acting injectable medication for use as pre-exposure prevention, or PrEP, against HIV, the agency announced Monday. Apretude, the new drug, is an injectable given every two months as an alternative to HIV prevention pills, like Truvada and Descovy, which have been...
HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mobile Home#Fruit Trees#Clayton Homes#Forever Home#Ga#Hellloooo#Merina Spell#Clayton Homes Sunburst
The Hill

Fauci on Fox's Jesse Watters: He 'should be fired on the spot'

Anthony Fauci , the nation's leading infectious disease doctor, is calling for the firing of a prominent host on Fox News following comments the host made suggesting activists ambush Fauci and go for a rhetorical "kill shot" to his credibility. At an event for the conservative grassroots organization Turning Point...
ENTERTAINMENT
Waycross Today

Waycross Today

Waycross, GA
173
Followers
284
Post
15K+
Views
ABOUT

With Waycross Today, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy