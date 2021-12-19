Take a look at these homes on the market in Waycross

(Waycross, GA) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in Waycross than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

3475 Floyd Drive, Blackshear, 31516 3 Beds 2 Baths | $164,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,242 Square Feet | Built in 1962

!HELLLOOOO BLACKSHEAR ! GET it before it's GONE!! This 3 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom is Located in Pierce County— BLACKSHEAR GA Home Is situated on 2 acres with additional hookups for camper or mobile home. It also has producing pecans tress and fruit trees. Would make a great first home or forever home, This home has TONS of charm just waiting for you! Call your Realtor NOW!

For open house information, contact Merina Spell, Alderman Realty at 912-337-4736

3641 Carswell Avenue, Waycross, 31503 3 Beds 2 Baths | $599,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,492 Square Feet | Built in 2016

Are you ready to enjoy both privacy and also the convenience of being on the fringes of town? This log-cabin style home, resting on 81.24 acres, will catch anyone's eye who passes by it. Privately-gated with two fully-stocked ponds, this house is ready to become your home. When entering you will find yourself in a cozy living room with direct access to a bathroom and two of the bedrooms. A hallway takes you to an open-space kitchen and dining area with a unique bar to match the beautiful wooden theme displayed throughout the dwelling. The primary bedroom showcases a large walk-in closet, dressing area, and bathroom with two vanities. A large walk-in laundry room and two more rooms that can be used as flexible spaces are found downstairs. A closed-in garage takes you to a set of stairs leading to two bonus rooms; in addition, there's a 1500-square-foot building that you can use for anything you wish or need.

For open house information, contact Sheri Bashlor, South + East Properties at 912-268-3105

3873 Scapa Road, Waycross, 31503 3 Beds 1 Bath | $225,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,814 Square Feet | Built in 1945

CHECK THIS OUT! TWO homes in ONE on 10.28 Acres in WARE COUNTY! The second home is a 1992 CLAYTON HOMES SUNBURST 28x70 (1960 sq feet) currently rented. This property could be used as investment or multiple families to live side by side. The 10.28 Acres includes producing pecan trees, a NEW metal barn 42x60 and much more! Come check out these two homes, the options are endless. Conveniently located off US-1. Only 8 miles from Downtown Waycross. Call your Realtor TODAY!

For open house information, contact Merina Spell, Alderman Realty at 912-337-4736

809 Fern St., Waycross, 31501 3 Beds 2 Baths | $129,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,968 Square Feet | Built in 1948

Nice home with fenced yard in a prime location. You do not want to miss out on this!

For open house information, contact KIRBY MALONE, RE/MAX COBBLESTONE at 912-490-7629