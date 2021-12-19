ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tifton, GA

Check out these homes on the Tifton market now

Tifton News Beat
Tifton News Beat
 2 days ago

(Tifton, GA) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Tifton will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FGlNm_0dR5pIXg00

59 Willow Creek, Tifton, 31794

4 Beds 2 Baths | $314,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,962 Square Feet | Built in 2021

Welcome to Willow Creek, This Subdivision is in a prime location. 59 Willow Creek features four bedrooms and two bathrooms and sits on a cul-de-sac lot. Accelerated Builders builds homes that have luxury quality at an affordable price. This home has all the upgrades and is estimated to be completed around March-April!

For open house information, contact Emma Somers, Century 21 Smith Branch & Pope, LLC. at 229-386-8737

Copyright © 2021 Tift Area Board of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-TBRGA-133302)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0985eD_0dR5pIXg00

215 Adams Road, Chula, 31733

4 Beds 5 Baths | $625,000 | Single Family Residence | 4,185 Square Feet | Built in 1984

If you want a piece of Exclusive Country this is the property for you. Seven acres on Lake Norman with private circular drive, gunite pool and large shop that could easily be converted to Guest or Pool House. This all brick home has a french country feel, heart pine floors and featuring 4 bdrms, 4 full bath & 1 half bath. Large eat in kitchen with tile floors, bay window, desk, pantry and granite surfaces. Over sized utility room with space for additional freezer and fridge. Main floor has formal dining, Family room with cathedral ceiling, fireplace & bookcases. Sunroom & family room over look the pool & water. 1 guest bdrm & bath on main and the Primary suite that features double closets with a fireplace of it's own. Two more bdrms & 2 bath on second level. Grounds have numerous citrus trees and mature landscaping. Partially covered Brick patio with hot tub and only steps to the pool. Shop has it's own fish cleaning station. Home has been completely encapsulated underneath.

For open house information, contact Karen Thomas, Keller Williams Georgia Communities at 478-833-1145

Copyright © 2021 Tift Area Board of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-TBRGA-133017)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43xDCj_0dR5pIXg00

110 Turtle Cove Lane, Tifton, 31794

2 Beds 2 Baths | $217,800 | Single Family Residence | 1,414 Square Feet | Built in 2021

Beautiful New Construction in The Gates at Cypress Pointe Subdivision ~ This exclusive, gated community is the perfect subdivision for someone looking for minimal maintenance & yard upkeep. This is a 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom home with tiled shower in the master bathroom, walk-in-closets, granite countertops, all appliances and blinds are included.

For open house information, contact Tracy Monk, Professionals Plus Realty, Inc at 229-386-1777

Copyright © 2021 Tift Area Board of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-TBRGA-133423)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16dCIj_0dR5pIXg00

1324 Sumner Rd, Sumner, 31789

3 Beds 3 Baths | $299,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,411 Square Feet | Built in 1964

This home in the country is move in ready. Situated in a beautiful setting, overlooking the western skies with plenty of room for a garden and other outdoor activity. Interior features include a recently updated laundry room with plenty of storage, granite counter tops in kitchen, stainless steel appliances and so much more. The living area is spacious and includes a sunroom with a built-in barbecue grill for game day entertaining. This is a unique property with a lot of character. Don't miss the opportunity to start your new year off in this great home.

For open house information, contact Camille Taylor, Keller Williams Georgia Communities at 478-833-1145

Copyright © 2021 Tift Area Board of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-TBRGA-133386)

See more property details

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

Biden to deliver free tests to battle surging Omicron

WASHINGTON, Dec 21 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden announced on Tuesday more federal vaccination and testing sites to tackle a surge in COVID-19 driven by the Omicron variant, and said 500 million free at-home rapid tests will be available to Americans starting in January. Biden offered both a warning...
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Tifton, GA
Georgia State
Georgia Real Estate
Tifton, GA
Real Estate
State
Georgia State
Tifton, GA
Business
Local
Georgia Business
NBC News

FDA approves first injectable HIV prevention drug

The Food and Drug Administration has approved the first long-acting injectable medication for use as pre-exposure prevention, or PrEP, against HIV, the agency announced Monday. Apretude, the new drug, is an injectable given every two months as an alternative to HIV prevention pills, like Truvada and Descovy, which have been...
HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Citrus Trees#Barbecue Grill#Laundry Room#Ga#Llc#Exclusive Country#French#Sunroom Family#Shop
The Hill

Fauci on Fox's Jesse Watters: He 'should be fired on the spot'

Anthony Fauci , the nation's leading infectious disease doctor, is calling for the firing of a prominent host on Fox News following comments the host made suggesting activists ambush Fauci and go for a rhetorical "kill shot" to his credibility. At an event for the conservative grassroots organization Turning Point...
ENTERTAINMENT
Tifton News Beat

Tifton News Beat

Tifton, GA
136
Followers
299
Post
13K+
Views
ABOUT

With Tifton News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy