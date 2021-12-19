Check out these homes on the Tifton market now

(Tifton, GA) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Tifton will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

59 Willow Creek, Tifton, 31794 4 Beds 2 Baths | $314,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,962 Square Feet | Built in 2021

Welcome to Willow Creek, This Subdivision is in a prime location. 59 Willow Creek features four bedrooms and two bathrooms and sits on a cul-de-sac lot. Accelerated Builders builds homes that have luxury quality at an affordable price. This home has all the upgrades and is estimated to be completed around March-April!

For open house information, contact Emma Somers, Century 21 Smith Branch & Pope, LLC. at 229-386-8737

215 Adams Road, Chula, 31733 4 Beds 5 Baths | $625,000 | Single Family Residence | 4,185 Square Feet | Built in 1984

If you want a piece of Exclusive Country this is the property for you. Seven acres on Lake Norman with private circular drive, gunite pool and large shop that could easily be converted to Guest or Pool House. This all brick home has a french country feel, heart pine floors and featuring 4 bdrms, 4 full bath & 1 half bath. Large eat in kitchen with tile floors, bay window, desk, pantry and granite surfaces. Over sized utility room with space for additional freezer and fridge. Main floor has formal dining, Family room with cathedral ceiling, fireplace & bookcases. Sunroom & family room over look the pool & water. 1 guest bdrm & bath on main and the Primary suite that features double closets with a fireplace of it's own. Two more bdrms & 2 bath on second level. Grounds have numerous citrus trees and mature landscaping. Partially covered Brick patio with hot tub and only steps to the pool. Shop has it's own fish cleaning station. Home has been completely encapsulated underneath.

For open house information, contact Karen Thomas, Keller Williams Georgia Communities at 478-833-1145

110 Turtle Cove Lane, Tifton, 31794 2 Beds 2 Baths | $217,800 | Single Family Residence | 1,414 Square Feet | Built in 2021

Beautiful New Construction in The Gates at Cypress Pointe Subdivision ~ This exclusive, gated community is the perfect subdivision for someone looking for minimal maintenance & yard upkeep. This is a 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom home with tiled shower in the master bathroom, walk-in-closets, granite countertops, all appliances and blinds are included.

For open house information, contact Tracy Monk, Professionals Plus Realty, Inc at 229-386-1777

1324 Sumner Rd, Sumner, 31789 3 Beds 3 Baths | $299,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,411 Square Feet | Built in 1964

This home in the country is move in ready. Situated in a beautiful setting, overlooking the western skies with plenty of room for a garden and other outdoor activity. Interior features include a recently updated laundry room with plenty of storage, granite counter tops in kitchen, stainless steel appliances and so much more. The living area is spacious and includes a sunroom with a built-in barbecue grill for game day entertaining. This is a unique property with a lot of character. Don't miss the opportunity to start your new year off in this great home.

For open house information, contact Camille Taylor, Keller Williams Georgia Communities at 478-833-1145