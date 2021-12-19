ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pahrump, NV

Take a look at these homes on the market in Pahrump

Pahrump News Flash
Pahrump News Flash
 2 days ago

(Pahrump, NV) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Pahrump will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0InAFz_0dR5pHex00

2080 Kearney Street, Pahrump, 89048

3 Beds 2 Baths | $308,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,696 Square Feet | Built in 2005

3 bedroom 2 bath single-family home on a large lot. It has nice rock landscaping in the front and the back. Attached garage and is move-in ready.

For open house information, contact Aaron M Mazza, Platinum R.E. Professionals at 702-616-9400

Copyright © 2021 Greater Las Vegas Association of REALTORS&#174;, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-GLVARNV-2341819)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48Ezrk_0dR5pHex00

870 Buol Road, Pahrump, 89048

2 Beds 2 Baths | $388,888 | Single Family Residence | 1,630 Square Feet | Built in 1955

Four parcels over 1 acre each for a total of 4.24 acres!!! Wow the potential of this assemblage of land is endless. There are 2 one bedroom 1 bath homes on the 1.23 acre main parcel....these home built in 1973 have HUGE potential to be renovated to their RETRO glory and you have LOTS of land to create your dream estate or the potential as a commercial enterprise as well.... the sister one acre parcels are zoned Commercial. As the 3 other properties have already been divided a buyer could sell them off separately if desired. Nicely located off the State Highway and close to all amenities. Just a little renovation and TLC and this could be an AMAZING investment opportunity!!! The tax record is incorrect these homes were built in 1972,

For open house information, contact Tracy Winkelman, Wardley Real Estate at 702-256-4900

Copyright © 2021 Greater Las Vegas Association of REALTORS&#174;, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-GLVARNV-2349202)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Xuyza_0dR5pHex00

6711 Greenbriar Court, Pahrump, 89061

4 Beds 3 Baths | $420,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,007 Square Feet | Built in 2015

BEAUTIFUL CUSTOM HOME IN ARTESIA COMMUNITY, ON AN OVERSIZED LOT 1/2 ACRE WITH A BACK FENCED BLOCK WALL. COULD BE 2 MASTER SUITES OR OFFICE WITH A 1/2 BATH, OR A GAME ROOM! 4BD/2.5 BATH, ALL APPLIANCES INCLUDED,LARGE PANTRY, GRANITE COUNTERTOPS, LARGE KITCHEN WITH ISLAND,SEPARATE LAUNDRY AREA, BACKYARD ACCESS WITH A MOUNTAIN VIEW TO ENJOY YOUR EVENINGS. LOCATED ON A CUL DE SAC, READY TO MOVE IN!!

For open house information, contact Elizabeth Soto, Classic Realty Group Inc at 775-751-1800

Copyright © 2021 Greater Las Vegas Association of REALTORS&#174;, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-GLVARNV-2351799)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4dthUa_0dR5pHex00

1701 Augusta Street, Pahrump, 89048

3 Beds 3 Baths | $535,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,324 Square Feet | Built in 2000

Located in a prime Pahrump location, this one owner home shows pride of ownership and was designed for comfortable living and entertainment. The interior is bright with an open flr plan features separate LivRm and Fam Rm, Formal dining plus breakfast nook, laundry Rm with sink and cabinets. HVAC is new, new exterior paint, concrete sidewalks surround the house, new pool pump, septic recently pumped. A sparkling pool and cool deck, stubbed BBQ, mature trees complete the backyard. No HOA, Home is move in ready

For open house information, contact Mary Greenspan, Classic Realty Group Inc at 775-751-1800

Copyright © 2021 Greater Las Vegas Association of REALTORS&#174;, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-GLVARNV-2346569)

See more property details

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

Biden to deliver free tests to battle surging Omicron

WASHINGTON, Dec 21 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden announced on Tuesday more federal vaccination and testing sites to tackle a surge in COVID-19 driven by the Omicron variant, and said 500 million free at-home rapid tests will be available to Americans starting in January. Biden offered both a warning...
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Nevada Business
Nevada State
Nevada Real Estate
Pahrump, NV
Real Estate
City
Pahrump, NV
Pahrump, NV
Business
NBC News

FDA approves first injectable HIV prevention drug

The Food and Drug Administration has approved the first long-acting injectable medication for use as pre-exposure prevention, or PrEP, against HIV, the agency announced Monday. Apretude, the new drug, is an injectable given every two months as an alternative to HIV prevention pills, like Truvada and Descovy, which have been...
HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Custom Home#Nook#Single Family Home#Wardley Real Estate#Artesia Community#Classic Realty Group Inc
The Hill

Fauci on Fox's Jesse Watters: He 'should be fired on the spot'

Anthony Fauci , the nation's leading infectious disease doctor, is calling for the firing of a prominent host on Fox News following comments the host made suggesting activists ambush Fauci and go for a rhetorical "kill shot" to his credibility. At an event for the conservative grassroots organization Turning Point...
ENTERTAINMENT
Pahrump News Flash

Pahrump News Flash

Pahrump, NV
222
Followers
329
Post
26K+
Views
ABOUT

With Pahrump News Flash, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy