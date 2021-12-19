Take a look at these homes on the market in Pahrump

(Pahrump, NV) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Pahrump will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

2080 Kearney Street, Pahrump, 89048 3 Beds 2 Baths | $308,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,696 Square Feet | Built in 2005

3 bedroom 2 bath single-family home on a large lot. It has nice rock landscaping in the front and the back. Attached garage and is move-in ready.

870 Buol Road, Pahrump, 89048 2 Beds 2 Baths | $388,888 | Single Family Residence | 1,630 Square Feet | Built in 1955

Four parcels over 1 acre each for a total of 4.24 acres!!! Wow the potential of this assemblage of land is endless. There are 2 one bedroom 1 bath homes on the 1.23 acre main parcel....these home built in 1973 have HUGE potential to be renovated to their RETRO glory and you have LOTS of land to create your dream estate or the potential as a commercial enterprise as well.... the sister one acre parcels are zoned Commercial. As the 3 other properties have already been divided a buyer could sell them off separately if desired. Nicely located off the State Highway and close to all amenities. Just a little renovation and TLC and this could be an AMAZING investment opportunity!!! The tax record is incorrect these homes were built in 1972,

6711 Greenbriar Court, Pahrump, 89061 4 Beds 3 Baths | $420,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,007 Square Feet | Built in 2015

BEAUTIFUL CUSTOM HOME IN ARTESIA COMMUNITY, ON AN OVERSIZED LOT 1/2 ACRE WITH A BACK FENCED BLOCK WALL. COULD BE 2 MASTER SUITES OR OFFICE WITH A 1/2 BATH, OR A GAME ROOM! 4BD/2.5 BATH, ALL APPLIANCES INCLUDED,LARGE PANTRY, GRANITE COUNTERTOPS, LARGE KITCHEN WITH ISLAND,SEPARATE LAUNDRY AREA, BACKYARD ACCESS WITH A MOUNTAIN VIEW TO ENJOY YOUR EVENINGS. LOCATED ON A CUL DE SAC, READY TO MOVE IN!!

1701 Augusta Street, Pahrump, 89048 3 Beds 3 Baths | $535,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,324 Square Feet | Built in 2000

Located in a prime Pahrump location, this one owner home shows pride of ownership and was designed for comfortable living and entertainment. The interior is bright with an open flr plan features separate LivRm and Fam Rm, Formal dining plus breakfast nook, laundry Rm with sink and cabinets. HVAC is new, new exterior paint, concrete sidewalks surround the house, new pool pump, septic recently pumped. A sparkling pool and cool deck, stubbed BBQ, mature trees complete the backyard. No HOA, Home is move in ready

