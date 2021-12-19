ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lewiston, ME

Take a look at these homes on the market in Lewiston

Lewiston Times
Lewiston Times
 2 days ago

(Lewiston, ME) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Lewiston will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2DxpoT_0dR5pGmE00

8 Dill Street, Lewiston, 04240

4 Beds 3 Baths | $196,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,820 Square Feet | Built in 1948

First time on the market in almost 40 years! This spacious homes offers 4-6 bedrooms if needed, 2 full baths, galley kitchen, separate dining room! It is also close to the turnpike and all amenities ie schools, shopping and more. Fresh paint in some of the rooms, newer carpet in a first fl bedroom, newer gas furnace.

For open house information, contact Susan Dube, Auburn at 207-782-8311

Copyright © 2021 Better Homes and Gardens-The Masiello Group. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-MASIELLOGROUP-150082398)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fH2OR_0dR5pGmE00

206 Verrill Road, Minot, 04258

3 Beds 2 Baths | $150,000 | Mobile Home | 1,064 Square Feet | Built in 1997

Wonderful country location, affordable and ready for you! There is a 28x32 garage and a 28x52 foundation waiting for you to build a new home. This home has three bedrooms and two full baths and a nice addition. All situated on 1.78 acres.

For open house information, contact Linda Davis, Auburn at 207-782-8311

Copyright © 2021 Better Homes and Gardens-The Masiello Group. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-MASIELLOGROUP-148704875)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ACRju_0dR5pGmE00

Lot 29 Presidential Way, Auburn, 04210

3 Beds 3 Baths | $528,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,100 Square Feet | Built in 2020

New Construction! 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath colonial with 2 car garage. Living room with fireplace is open to kitchen and dining room.

For open house information, contact Gina Letourneau, Auburn at 207-782-8311

Copyright © 2021 Better Homes and Gardens-The Masiello Group. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-MASIELLOGROUP-142227326)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xaQ8Y_0dR5pGmE00

1373 Sabattus Street, Lewiston, 04240

2 Beds 1 Bath | $105,000 | Single Family Residence | 912 Square Feet | Built in 1960

Affordable 2 bedroom ranch situated on 0.56 acre lot, home features vinyl siding, vinyl replacement windows, 1 car garage. Property is zoned Highway Business.

For open house information, contact Gina Letourneau, Auburn at 207-782-8311

Copyright © 2021 Better Homes and Gardens-The Masiello Group. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-MASIELLOGROUP-150511734)

See more property details

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

Biden to deliver free tests to battle surging Omicron

WASHINGTON, Dec 21 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden announced on Tuesday more federal vaccination and testing sites to tackle a surge in COVID-19 driven by the Omicron variant, and said 500 million free at-home rapid tests will be available to Americans starting in January. Biden offered both a warning...
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Lewiston, ME
Maine State
Maine Real Estate
Lewiston, ME
Real Estate
Auburn, ME
Business
City
Auburn, ME
Local
Maine Business
Lewiston, ME
Business
NBC News

FDA approves first injectable HIV prevention drug

The Food and Drug Administration has approved the first long-acting injectable medication for use as pre-exposure prevention, or PrEP, against HIV, the agency announced Monday. Apretude, the new drug, is an injectable given every two months as an alternative to HIV prevention pills, like Truvada and Descovy, which have been...
HEALTH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Linda Davis
The Hill

Fauci on Fox's Jesse Watters: He 'should be fired on the spot'

Anthony Fauci , the nation's leading infectious disease doctor, is calling for the firing of a prominent host on Fox News following comments the host made suggesting activists ambush Fauci and go for a rhetorical "kill shot" to his credibility. At an event for the conservative grassroots organization Turning Point...
ENTERTAINMENT
Lewiston Times

Lewiston Times

Lewiston, ME
84
Followers
336
Post
10K+
Views
ABOUT

With Lewiston Times, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy