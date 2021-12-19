Take a look at these homes on the market in Lewiston

(Lewiston, ME) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Lewiston will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

8 Dill Street, Lewiston, 04240 4 Beds 3 Baths | $196,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,820 Square Feet | Built in 1948

First time on the market in almost 40 years! This spacious homes offers 4-6 bedrooms if needed, 2 full baths, galley kitchen, separate dining room! It is also close to the turnpike and all amenities ie schools, shopping and more. Fresh paint in some of the rooms, newer carpet in a first fl bedroom, newer gas furnace.

206 Verrill Road, Minot, 04258 3 Beds 2 Baths | $150,000 | Mobile Home | 1,064 Square Feet | Built in 1997

Wonderful country location, affordable and ready for you! There is a 28x32 garage and a 28x52 foundation waiting for you to build a new home. This home has three bedrooms and two full baths and a nice addition. All situated on 1.78 acres.

Lot 29 Presidential Way, Auburn, 04210 3 Beds 3 Baths | $528,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,100 Square Feet | Built in 2020

New Construction! 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath colonial with 2 car garage. Living room with fireplace is open to kitchen and dining room.

1373 Sabattus Street, Lewiston, 04240 2 Beds 1 Bath | $105,000 | Single Family Residence | 912 Square Feet | Built in 1960

Affordable 2 bedroom ranch situated on 0.56 acre lot, home features vinyl siding, vinyl replacement windows, 1 car garage. Property is zoned Highway Business.

